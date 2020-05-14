Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple has grown up on the sweet 16th birthday

It is true! The children grow up so fast these days.

%MINIFYHTML121321600a73ad851d551713d6d2fe0c17%

We hate to tell you Gwyneth Paltrow, but your daughter is officially a teenager. On Thursday morning, the proud mother took to Instagram and shared new photos of her growing girl, Apple.

Along the way, he couldn't help but celebrate the young woman Apple has become.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words, but … happy sweet sixteen my dear girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, the driest, brightest sense of humor,quot; , he shared. "The best thing is to be your mother. I love our late-night talks when I really hear what you have in mind. You work hard to get what you want to achieve, and you have courage and responsibility in spades."

Gwyneth continued: "I am very fortunate to be your mother, beautiful and kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a million times. I am sorry that you have this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. "