Guns N & # 39; Roses mocks Donald Trump's refusal to wear a mask when launching COVID-19 shirts

With the slogan & # 39; Live N & # 39; Let Die With Covid 45 & # 39 ;, this new product line seems to have been inspired by the president's recent visit to the Honeywell factory in Arizona.

Guns n roses has released a new shirt that appears to target the American leader Donald trump.

The new black tops feature the slogan "Live N & # 39; Let Die With Covid 45," and appear to have been inspired by the president's recent visit to the Arizona Honeywell factory, which produces N95 skins for the federal government.

During the trip, Trump ran out of a mask, as workers criticized the band's version of the classic James Bond song "Live and Let Die," despite a sign at the facility stating that masks are required.

According to the merchandise website, 100 percent of the proceeds from the garments will be donated to MusiCares of the Recording Academy, which provides services and resources to those in need in the music community.

The shirts are available on the band's official website.

Singer Axl Rose He has been frank about his disdain for the Trump administration and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's official! Regardless of what anyone has previously thought about Steve Mnuchin, it's officially a ** hole," Rose tweeted earlier this month, apparently in response to the Treasury Secretary's claim that "this is a good one." time for people to explore America "during an appearance on Fox Business.

The comment erupted in a Twitter dispute between the two, and Mnuchin replied, "What have you done for the country lately?" followed by a Liberia flag emoji, which he quickly removed and replaced with the American flag emoji after being widely mocked.

"The bad thing I did not understand is that we hope to 2 emulate the economic model of Liberia, but in reality, unlike this administrator, I am not responsible for more than 70,000 deaths and, unlike you, I do not have a position of government responsibility federal. 2 The American people don't go to television telling them they are traveling to the United States during a pandemic, "Rose added.