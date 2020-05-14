‘Grease Sing-A-Long’ coming to Up News Info on June 7 – Up News Info Tampa

Earlier today, Up News Info announced the addition of the television premiere of Sing-A-Long grease to Sunday Night Movies, featuring iconic movies from the Paramount Pictures library. Sing-A-Long grease It will air on June 7 from 8: 30-11: 00 PM, ET / PT on Up News Info and stream live on Up News Info All Access. The special will include follow-up lyrics to all the songs throughout the classic movie for viewers to join in the fun and sing and dance throughout the movie.

Grease It continues to be a cultural phenomenon, with an explosion of songs and dances, as well as performances by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as stars. Upon its launch, Grease it had an indelible impact on popular culture. Decades later, the film remains a permanent favorite as legions of new fans continue to uncover memorable moments, sensational soundtrack, and classic love story. Featuring unforgettable songs including "Greased Lightnin & # 39;", "Look at me, I'm Sandra Dee,quot;, "Summer Nights,quot;, Academy Award nominee "Hopeless Devoting to You,quot;, "Beauty School Drop Out,quot; and, by Of course, the eponymous song "Grease,quot;, the movie is a timeless celebration of feeling good.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in June 7 for Grease Sing-A-Long, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more informationc