Grab the Tissues, Queer Eye Season 5 has a June release date

Do you want to start your summer with a good cry? Netflix is here to help. The fifth season of Weird eye It will launch on Friday, June 5 with 10 new episodes filmed in the Philadelphia area.
The Fab Five in the fifth for the fifth season. You can believe?
Antoni Porowski, Bobby berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and So France Travel to the nation's birthplace "to carry their contagious brand of self-love, trust and encouragement to a new roster of heroes." The Emmy-winning series is the shot in the arm during these troubling times.
The past seasons took place in Georgia, Kansas City and Tokyo. In early March, Netflix revealed Weird eye it was renewed for the sixth season and he traveled to Austin, Texas to "scour the prairie for a new roster of heroes who need a little love." Like most television shows, production closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Till the date, Weird eye has won seven Emmy Awards. The series is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane He is the executive producer and showrunner. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero we are executive producers of ITV Entertainment.
Take a look at Weird eye in Texas below.
Weird eye the fifth season falls on June 5 on Netflix.
