Governor Walz orders flags to be raised at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers' Memorial Day – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In honor and in memory of peace officers who were killed or wounded in the line of duty, Governor Tim Walz ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

"On May 15 we honor the peace officers who gave their lives to protect ours, and we thank the 11,000 law enforcement officers who serve our state for their dedication to protect Minnesota's communities," Walz said in a release.

President John F. Kennedy declared the first Day of Peace Officers on May 15, 1962, as a tribute to peace officers and in honor of officers who, through their valiant actions, lost their lives or they were disabled in the line of duty.

This day has been observed in our country annually since then.