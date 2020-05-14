Goldie Hawn jumps to good health with an age-defying workout – she's an amazing 74-year-old woman

Goldie Hawn is going viral on Thursday after the actress and her 74-year-old mother shared an Instagram video in which she jumped on the song "Physical,quot; by Dua Lipa. Fans are amazed at how much energy Goldie Hawn has and her incredible physique. Goldie shared the video with her 2.3 million followers on Instagram and could see Goldie's home gym. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many people have distanced themselves socially and remain at home. The gyms have closed, but that doesn't seem to have stopped Goldie at all. Your home gym is fully equipped with exercise bikes, equipment, a trampoline, and a large mirror with dance bar. Goldie made good use of her trampoline and also smiled on the faces of her fans.

Goldie shared the following title along with her video.

My crazy conscious @mindup move for today. Dance, jump and spin as if no one was watching you ❤️💃🏼⁣⁣

And thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist! lets #letsgetphysical

Goldie has not lost her sense of humor and is now as much fun as when she starred in the 1960s show. Rowan and Martin's laugh. Goldie fans are amazed at how beautiful she has aged and still has her lively spirit and humorous and quirky personality that drew her to fans decades ago.

You can check out the video Goldie Hawn shared on Instagram below.

Goldie Hawn believes strongly in meditation and makes sure that children know how to handle the stresses and pressures of life. Her Goldie Hawn Foundation created the MindUP program which is tagged in her Instagram post. The program consists of lessons that will help children learn about meditation and can help them manage their emotions. MindUP is a tool designed to combat anxiety, depression, stress, and hopefully suicide.

You can learn about MindUP and the Goldie Hawn Foundation on their official site. What do you think about Goldie Hawn's trampoline workout?

