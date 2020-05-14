General Mills plans office workers to work remotely until Labor Day – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLae77a77046532d2f9b5f992ade6bf4e218%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – General Mills plans to have its corporate employees work from home for the rest of the summer.

The Golden Valley-based cereal maker told Up News Info that most of its North American office employees will continue to work from home until Labor Day.

A spokesperson says the company expects workers to return to the office in phases, adding that different approaches will be taken at workplaces around the world.

The COVID-19 crisis has led many companies to let their employees work from home. A survey reported that more than 75% of American workers have started to telecommute in the wake of the outbreak.

Last week, several companies in the Twin Cities told Up News Info that they are currently planning their plans to return to work. Some may be more advanced now, as Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that retail businesses could open next week and that bars and lounges could open in June.

At least one local company, Xcel Energy, says it is reevaluating its work-from-home policy after discovering that employees could be just as productive outside the office.

