Gavin Newsom's Revised Budget in California Reduces Pensions, Spends Reservations, Extends Transfer of Film Tax Credits by 3 Years – Up News Info

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a revised $ 203 billion state budget that attempted to explain the increased spending and declining revenue resulting from the impact of the coronavirus.

The largest cut listed a budget summary the state released is the elimination of $ 2.4 billion in supplemental payments to the state's largest public pension plans, CalPERS and CalSTRS.

Newsom's budget also spends Californnia's $ 16 billion rainy day reserve for the next three years.

For the entertainment industry, there was some good news. The Governor extended the transfer period for film credits awarded under version 2.0 of the California Film and Television Tax Credit program from 6 to 9 years.

Version 2.0 of the $ 330 million program expires on June 30, 2020. There was already a version 3.0 of the program that would take effect on June 30, offering the same $ 330 million per fiscal year, with some minor modifications.

Ten and a half million dollars of funding from the California Arts Council will see a one-time transfer to the General Fund in 2020-21.

However, Newsom later announced that the new budget projections see a peak in unemployment "north of 24 percent."

His new $ 203.3 billion budget proposal would cut funds for public pensions, draw on $ 16 billion in California rainy day reserves, and borrow money from internal accounts to make up for a projected $ 54.3 billion budget deficit. caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor also said that he and his staff would have salary cuts.

Another account, The Safety Net Reserve, has $ 900 million, according to Newsom. The governor proposes to spend half of that this year and half next.

Proposition 98 created a $ 524 rainy day fund for education. All that will be reduced.

The governor said the state has seen a 22.3 percent decrease since January in the general fund, which supports education, public safety, prisons and many social services. That fund now stands at $ 133.9 billion. 9.4 percent decrease in general fund. usually

Personal income tax, payroll tax, and sales tax have all fallen. "Our sales tax revenue is taking the biggest hit," Newsom said. It's a 22.3 percent hit between the three.

On May 8, Newsom revealed that, after having a record surplus of $ 6 billion in January, the state faces a budget gap of $ 54 billion due to COVID-related setbacks. That budget gap figure combines the estimated losses for the current fiscal year and the year beginning July 1.

Expenditure on education is established according to a calculation based on income. With the decrease in advance tax payments, funds for schools would also drop. Revenue is anticipated to decrease by approximately $ 32 billion. According to Newsom, that would cause a $ 19 billion drop in budgeted school spending. The Governor proposed using $ 4.4 billion in CARES money to reduce that deficit.

Newsom announced the following revenue measures:

• A new tax on electronic cigarettes based on nicotine content to be deposited in a new special fund.

• Suspend net operating losses for 2020, 2021 and 2022 for medium and large companies

• Limit business incentive tax credits from over $ 5 million in tax liability compensation for 2020, 2021, and 2022

• Require used car dealers to remit sales tax to the Department of Motor Vehicles with registration fees.

• Require the use of market value to determine the price of private car sales.

An update from the California Department of Finance last week showed that 4.2 million people had applied for unemployment since mid-March.

Also on the 8th, Newsom warned that the state's official unemployment number was inaccurate and too low, according to its own calculations. "We are not at 14.7 percent," he said.

On Monday, the governor, while pleading for $ 1 trillion in federal aid to a group of western states, said he sees a real increase in unemployment beyond 20 percent "approaching 22, 3, 4, 5 percent most likely "

Health and human services and K-12 education are by far the two largest pieces of the California budget.

At his press conference Wednesday, Newsom announced that his budget includes more than $ 200 million to increase forest fire preparedness and protection. The state has seen a 60% increase in wildfires year after year, he said.

The Sacramento Bee reported this morning that California state workers face a 10 percent pay cut and possible licenses, according to a union leader.