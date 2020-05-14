Garfield County Obtains Court Order Closing Shooters Grill After Restaurant Opens for Dining Customers – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML55d5ebad9b6f108086339fb5fe060da518%

Garfield County has obtained a temporary restraining order from a district court judge in its continued efforts to prevent Shooters Grill at Rifle from opening its doors to customers dining in defiance of the Colorado coronavirus public health order .

%MINIFYHTML55d5ebad9b6f108086339fb5fe060da519%

Law enforcement officers issued Shooters owner Lauren Boebert, who is also a Republican candidate for Congress, with a cease and desist order Tuesday afternoon, according to a county press release.

When the restaurant continued to operate Tuesday night, county officials said they sought and obtained the restraining order, and Boebert was served at the restaurant Wednesday night.

Diners inside the restaurant on Wednesday night were able to finish their meals, but other customers were not allowed in, county officials said.

Boebert has criticized the state health order limiting takeout restaurants and delivery service, criticizing local leaders for not taking a position, particularly in a rural county that has only 112 confirmed cases and two disease-related deaths. respiratory COVID-19.

"I think what we are doing is not only safe, but justified," he said in a video posted on Twitter earlier this week. "If I can sit in a lounge chair for an hour and a half, then my clients should be able to come to my restaurant and sit at a table and eat 20 minutes."

On Thursday morning, Boebert announced on Facebook that he will serve diners on the street in front of Shooter & # 39; s, posting a photo showing tables and chairs located in cordoned off parking lots.

%MINIFYHTML55d5ebad9b6f108086339fb5fe060da520%

"This morning I decided to open on the city street because my employees still need paychecks," he wrote. “Thanks to my neighboring businesses for their understanding. Always remember, this is the land of the free for the brave. Someone is hungry?

Garfield County officials, in the press release, said Boebert was repeatedly warned that he was prohibited from offering dinner services under Governor Jared Polis' public health order and the subsequent "safer at home,quot; orientation for staggered commercial reopens in Colorado.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario, who endorsed Boebert's political campaign, expressed support for the "will of the Rifle Restorer to challenge the illegal and unconstitutional directives we all face. during this COVID-19 affair. "

"I firmly believe in our three-branch system of government and due process," Vallario wrote. "These edicts issued by the governors and the health departments, in my opinion, violate the basic principles of our rule of law and violate our Constitution. … I will not arrest anyone who violates these health orders, because the rule of law and due process are absent. "

The temporary restraining order remains in effect until a judge hearing scheduled for Monday.

Colorado counties can seek exceptions from the state's public health order, as can Mesa County, where, with only 51 coronavirus cases and no deaths, local leaders received permission from the governor's office to allow Restaurants reopen to 30% of their capacity.

Garfield County commissioners on Monday sent a letter to Polis making a similar request, arguing that restaurants there should be able to reopen to 30% of their capacity with social distancing measures.

Garfield County's efforts to stop food service at Shooters follow the actions of the Tri-County Health Department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to close C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock after that restaurant It drew national attention to a viral video showing the great mothers Daytime crowds and lack of social distance.