Games For Change offers real-world video game educational lessons – Up News Info

Screen time is the preferred playtime for children at this time. But are online games affecting your social skills?

A study published earlier this year in the American Journal Of Sociology found that kids these days are just as socially adept as those who entered kindergarten in 1998, before the dawn of the iPad and iPhone.

But many parents want games to be educational and not fun.

Games For Change is a non-profit organization that supports developers who teach real-world lessons through video games. Games For Change has almost 200 games available online. Many are free, all are educational, from learning about the environment, to refugees, even to pandemics.