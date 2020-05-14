Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia gives Stormi Webster a run for her money in this adorable video that will melt your heart

Stormi Webster may move because baby Kaavia has decided to break the Internet with her version of the viral #FruitsnackChallenge.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi struggled singing patience over and over to resist the temptation, but Gabrielle Union's girl did not.

Cutie Pie Kaavia was not interested in the games her mother was playing, so as soon as she saw her favorite snacks, she decided she would eat them.

Gabrielle didn't even leave the room when the famous Shady Daby decided to slide out of her chair and grab some snacks and put them in her mouth.

Gabrielle captioned the viral video: "We couldn't resist the #FruitsnackChallenge, but we had to challenge @kaaviajames with their favorite snack @bitsysbrainfood … You know W #WCE."

Fans, who know baby Kaavia, knew there was no way she could resist temptation and not run for sweets.

One person said, "Madam, I am not like these other people." She already saw the camera and said that all of you are not cunning. 😭 She has also grown too big for them to play with her her The way he runs away in the end hahaha ”.

Another baby fan wrote: “This was the only one I was waiting for! Yes and yes ✨✨✨ She said … "Naaaaaah! I've built different "" Me when they tell us not to quarantine "."

This commenter shared, "She was like," Yeah, I ate the bitsys, "and pointed out to you," You didn't leave the bitsys out, did they eat you? "Then it came out as,quot; I don't have time for these games. "

This sponsor stated, "Kaavia was like don't test me mom," those are my kids ALL day, trying this with my youngest son! @ gabunion She is too small for this and does not understand that it is for babies / older children over 2 or 3 years old. If "nobody can tell me anything," it was a person. "

A fifth follower entered the comment section to explain: “I was in the bowl before Gab left the room. 😂

Raising your children so that they "live in their own truth,quot; fails lol. It wasn't even right around the corner, and Kaav said, "Girl, you know I don't even play like that." 😂

Ad

Stormi and Kaavia are real sensations on social media.



Post views:

0 0