Future tips on Lori Harvey dating her friend on Twitter Meltdown

The hit maker & # 39; Turn On the Lights & # 39; He talks on Twitter about his girlfriend who is moving in with one of his friends, who is reportedly an & # 39; entertainment executive & # 39 ;.

Are there problems in paradise in Future and Lori harveyThe relationship? The rapper has sparked speculation that his romance is not in a good space after he took to Twitter on Thursday, May 14, hinting that his girlfriend might have abandoned him and moved on with someone who is none other than his friend.

"Obviously, I'm mad at you for the sum of you pathetic brains …" the cryptic tweet posted, without naming names. "I feel disrespected," he added, "I'm mad at you for tearing up / Fxxxxxx the friend you gotta get how you live … smh."

Rumors have circulated online that Future and Lori separated shortly before the quarantine began. According to MTO News, the hit maker "Turn On the Lights" collapsed on Twitter after learning that Lori has been dating one of her friends. Words are the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey He is currently dating an "entertainment executive."

Lori, who has been quarantined at her Hollywood Hills mansion, hasn't given an update on the status of her relationship with Future for a while. On Wednesday, however, he posted a sexy selfie on Instagram and declared "imissyou," although he did not mention who it was intended for.

<br />

Future and Lori first sparked dating rumors in October 2019 when people suspected they were having a date in Nobu, Malibu. The hit maker "Life is Good" only confirmed the speculation months later when he turned to Instagram Stories to fall in love with his girlfriend. "Flawless," so he wrote alongside a photo of Lori.

In April, the 36-year-old hip-hop star explained his decision to keep their love relationship private. "It doesn't bother me. It's just, you know, what to give and you know what not to put or whatever," he said. "You're still trying to find those different ways to keep it private, but somehow give your fans little ideas about what's going on in your life."

He went on to elaborate: "You get the people in the world who want to know, so you open up a little bit, but you have to save most for yourself and your partner. Just keeping that spark to yourself, man. Just keep that energy. You have to protect your energy at all costs. "

Later in the same month, rumors surfaced that he cheated on his girlfriend with a plus-size Instagram star. Myesha Boulton. A source alleged that her adventure occurred after her trip to Jamaica with Lori and several of her friends.

According to the source, who claimed that her best friend works with Future, the "Life Is Good" spitter took her to a hotel to sleep with her. Meanwhile, Lori was said to be suspicious of their affair, and as a result, they had constant discussion. However, insider information pointed out at the time that the two were still together.