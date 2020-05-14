Fremont Educators Celebrate "Teacher's Day,quot; Feeding Essential Workers – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Wednesday may have been designated as "Teacher's Day,quot; in California, but members of the Fremont Unified Teachers Association decided to mark it for honoring local frontline workers with free lunch.

The group of teachers provided a stack of pizzas as a surprise gift for sanitation workers with Republic Services, delivering 20 cakes in total.

“Our community supports us throughout the year. This is an opportunity to perhaps thank you for the essential that has not been recognized, "said Fremont teacher and union member Sarah Clark.

Republic Services General Manager Steve Viamari said its 150 workers felt love.

"It is really great to see essential workers honor essential workers, we really appreciate their offer," said Viamari.

The union could have made the lunches, but instead decided to help another local business by buying pizza from nearby Bronco Billy & # 39; s for $ 550.

"I appreciate it. It is good news for us. Huge help, great help," said Sam Rodriguez with Bronco Billy’s Pizza.

The union is visiting a total of six job sites on Wednesday. The group chose Classic Diner in Fremont to help prepare 70 meals for other caregivers and medical workers.

Fremont teachers found out about Classic Diner when the diner posted on Facebook that they donated meals in a nearby hospital

The restaurant was already helping someone.

"And have someone help me back, ”said Rose Bakbouchue with Classic Diner. "That is very, very nice."

While the teachers were helping others out, they felt it was a perfect way to spend the day.

“Kindness is amazing because it benefits both the donor and the recipient. So you ask who we did it for? We did it for all of us, ”Clark said.