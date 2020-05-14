Fox Sports Joe Bucks Says NFL Games Will Have Fake Noise and Fan Images – Up News Info

Say it's not like that, Joe. Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck said today that NFL broadcasts on his network will use recordings of crowd noise and false images of fans in the stands if league games are prohibited from assisting actual fans.

Buck made the revelations while talking to Andy Cohen on the Sirius XM show. Radio Andy. Using such deceptive tactics, he said, was a "closed deal," as the network prepares for an NFL season that can be played in empty stadiums due to the pandemic. "I think Fox and these networks have to put the crowd noise below us to make it a normal viewing experience at home," Buck said. "I know they will."

Buck said the false noises and fan images will be used to make the games "a normal visual experience at home."

"I think whoever is in that control will have to be really good at their job and be realistic about how a crowd would react, depending on what just happened on the field, so it's really important."

To add more to the experience, Fox will add "virtual fans," Buck said, "so when you see a wide shot it looks like the stadium is full and, in fact, empty."

Buck did not mention whether the network will tell fans in advance that the streams are improved and the ethics of doing so.