Fox Sports Joe Bucks Says NFL Games Will Have Fake Noise and Fan Images – Up News Info

Fox Sports Joe Bucks Says NFL Games Will Have Fake Noise and Fan Images
Say it's not like that, Joe. Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck said today that NFL broadcasts on his network will use recordings of crowd noise and false images of fans in the stands if league games are prohibited from assisting actual fans.

Buck made the revelations while talking to Andy Cohen on the Sirius XM show. Radio Andy. Using such deceptive tactics, he said, was a "closed deal," as the network prepares for an NFL season that can be played in empty stadiums due to the pandemic.

"I think Fox and these networks have to put the crowd noise below us to make it a normal viewing experience at home," Buck said. "I know they will."

Buck said the false noises and fan images will be used to make the games "a normal visual experience at home."

