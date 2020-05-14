Four martinis you should know

Return to basic Return to basic We all have that seemingly "easy" task that we have never discovered. This week, no problem is too trivial, no question is too stupid. Just because it's simple doesn't mean it's not a trick.

My favorite martini is the one someone else makes me. Ideally that person is Dan Casto or Jeffrey Morgenthaler, but certain logistical problems have prevented me from living that life. Mixing a martini at home is not difficult, but requires an answer to the question, "What kind of martini do I want?"

You would think it is an easy question to answer. A martini is a simple, small drink (three ounces), served very cold and on top. It's just gin and vermouth with an olive (or a lemon zest strip), but nerds have a way to suck the fun out of it all. (It's me. I'm the nerds.) There is only one absolute truth when it comes to martinis, and that is that there are no absolutes. Ask five different bartenders to make you a "perfect" martini, and you'll get five different drinks (and you'll get really drunk). I don't think it's a bad thing, but it can be frustrating for someone who wants to start making martinis at home.

Vague and imprecise descriptors like "classic", "totally dry" and "dirty" are often heard alongside the word "martini", but those words are based on perception. Julia Child and Ernest Hemingway drank a fair amount of martinis, but Julia's dry martini would have been soaked by Ernest's standards.

Until you develop your own very strong and forceful opinions about what a martini is should being, and you will get there, my babies, it helps to have some benchmarks. You'll notice that, except for the dirty martini, I avoid those vague descriptors and stick with the numbers, which are more difficult to discuss (although I'm sure someone, uh, will find a way).

If you don't have your favorite gin and vermouth yet, pick a London Dry for the former (I like Tanqueray and Tanqueray 10) and Dolin for the latter. For all these martinis, you need to stir them in a mixing glass over crushed ice for at least a minute to make sure they're well cooled and diluted, but still dense and silky.

The Martini 3: 1