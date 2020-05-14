Home Entertainment Four martinis you should know

Four martinis you should know

Bradley Lamb
My favorite martini is the one someone else makes me. Ideally that person is Dan Casto or Jeffrey Morgenthaler, but certain logistical problems have prevented me from living that life. Mixing a martini at home is not difficult, but requires an answer to the question, "What kind of martini do I want?"

You would think it is an easy question to answer. A martini is a simple, small drink (three ounces), served very cold and on top. It's just gin and vermouth with an olive (or a lemon zest strip), but nerds have a way to suck the fun out of it all. (It's me. I'm the nerds.) There is only one absolute truth when it comes to martinis, and that is that there are no absolutes. Ask five different bartenders to make you a "perfect" martini, and you'll get five different drinks (and you'll get really drunk). I don't think it's a bad thing, but it can be frustrating for someone who wants to start making martinis at home.

Vague and imprecise descriptors like "classic", "totally dry" and "dirty" are often heard alongside the word "martini", but those words are based on perception. Julia Child and Ernest Hemingway drank a fair amount of martinis, but Julia's dry martini would have been soaked by Ernest's standards.

Until you develop your own very strong and forceful opinions about what a martini is should being, and you will get there, my babies, it helps to have some benchmarks. You'll notice that, except for the dirty martini, I avoid those vague descriptors and stick with the numbers, which are more difficult to discuss (although I'm sure someone, uh, will find a way).

If you don't have your favorite gin and vermouth yet, pick a London Dry for the former (I like Tanqueray and Tanqueray 10) and Dolin for the latter. For all these martinis, you need to stir them in a mixing glass over crushed ice for at least a minute to make sure they're well cooled and diluted, but still dense and silky.

The Martini 3: 1

Illustration for the article titled Four martinis you should know "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/qtiy6zutpkbpbeiwvctv. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/qtiy6zutpkbpbeiwvctv.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / qtiy6zutpkbpbeiwvctv.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /qtiy6zutpkbpbeiwvctv.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" qtiy6zutpkbpbeiwvctv "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled Four martinis you should know "data-anim-src =" http://skillet.lifehacker.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Illustration: Angelica Alzona

Some people might call this a "classic" or "standard" martini, while others might yell at me for doing it. (I feel like cocktail writing is 50% trying to help people drink and 50% trying not to be yelled at, but it's still a lot of fun!) This is a martini where vermouth is definitely present, which it is good because the vermouth is delicious. To do this, you need:

  • 2 1/4 ounces gin
  • 3/4 ounces dry vermouth
  • An olive (or 3) or a strip of lemon zest to decorate

The Martini 5: 1

Illustration for the article titled Four martinis you should know "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/atx8a2akos8xfyoxkvk1. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/atx8a2akos8xfyoxkvk1.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / atx8a2akos8xfyoxkvk1.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /atx8a2akos8xfyoxkvk1.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" atx8a2akos8xfyoxkvk1 "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled Four martinis you should know "data-anim-src =" http://skillet.lifehacker.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Illustration: Angelica Alzona

This is a tumble dryer, which means "less vermouth," smartini, but some men who wear very large watches might still think this is too "wet." You can reduce the vermouth even further if you want, but give it a try first, because despite what men who wear very large watches may tell you, vermouth is not a sign of weakness. To make this martini dryer, you will need:

  • 2/12 oz gin
  • 1/2 oz vermouth
  • An olive (or 3) or a strip of lemon zest to decorate

The Martini 50/50

Illustration for the article titled Four martinis you should know "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/kyetanrdx5vlsh4qk6je. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/kyetanrdx5vlsh4qk6je.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / kyetanrdx5vlsh4qk6je.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /kyetanrdx5vlsh4qk6je.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" kyetanrdx5vlsh4qk6je "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled Four martinis you should know "data-anim-src =" http://skillet.lifehacker.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Illustration: Angelica Alzona

This martini is exactly what it sounds like: equal amounts of gin and vermouth, which means you really need a good vermouth if you plan on making one. It also means that you should store that good vermouth properly, in the refrigerator, and use it within a couple of months. (This is actually true for all vermouth; don't use rusty vermouth in cocktails of any kind.) The 50/50 is tasty, somewhat retro at some sort of Betty Draper's garden party, and lower on ABV than its cousins, which can be a very good thing, depending on how many you plan to have. (It is also a kind of "industry secret." Ordering one, if allowed again, will make you appear "in the know.") To do this, you will need:

  • 1 1/2 ounces gin
  • 1 1/2 ounces dry vermouth
  • An olive (or 3) or a strip of lemon zest to decorate

The dirty martini

Illustration for the article titled Four martinis you should know "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/twzlh2csvefxcifvrhdn. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/twzlh2csvefxcifvrhdn.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / twzlh2csvefxcifvrhdn.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /twzlh2csvefxcifvrhdn.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" twzlh2csvefxcifvrhdn "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled Four martinis you should know "data-anim-src =" http://skillet.lifehacker.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Illustration: Angelica Alzona

This was my first love, when it comes to martinis, and I still ask for them (with fries or steak) if I crave something salty. It's generally not considered a "classy" drink, but that has never bothered me because that descriptor has never been applied to me. (If you want to classify it, rinse your coupe with a little Scotch for a smoky dessert.) To make a dirty martini, you will need:

  • 2 1/4 oz gin
  • 1/2 oz brine
  • 1/4 oz vermouth
  • At least 3 olives to decorate, stuffed with blue cheese if you are unpleasant

Once you've played with one or more of these, try diversifying into other gin styles, or go wild with a Vesper. Heck, you can even use vodka if necessary, but that will turn your martini into a kangaroo. However, it could be fun to do a "dirty kangaroo". At least it would be fun to say.

