Four die in the horrible Highway 85 accident; Driver Arrested on DUI Charges – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Four people were killed and a driver was arrested for driving under the influence Wednesday night in a horrific rollover accident on Highway 85 in San Jose, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee said the accident occurred around 10:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of Cottle Road and involving a 2005 Dodge Durango.

The Dodge had six people inside and was allegedly traveling at high speed. At some point, the driver lost control and the Dodge

overturned several times, resting on its wheels.

Three male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. A fifth male passenger was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officers arrested the male driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, Lee said.

The four victims have yet to be identified, and the CHP has not released the name of the driver who was arrested.

The CHP has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 85 and the closure could last until 8 a.m. The investigation was being handled by the CHP's Gilroy-Hollister office.