Former MSU President Lou Anna Simons' charges were dismissed – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A judge dismissed crimeCharge Wednesday against former President of Michigan State University Lou Anna Simon, who was accused of lyiTalk to investigators in 2018 as they were trying to find out what she knew years before about sexual assault allegations involving Larry Nassar.

%MINIFYHTMLf93ebe3d7f191dff1538d1ef8c79ecf218%

Simon last year was ordered to trial in Eaton County, near Lansing. But Circuit Judge John Maurer dismissed the case and said a lower court judge had abused his discretion by finding sufficient evidence to keep the case going.

%MINIFYHTMLf93ebe3d7f191dff1538d1ef8c79ecf219%

Nassar, who was a campus doctor, is serving decades in prison. Hundreds of women and girls, mostly gymnasts, said they abused them during visits for hip, back and leg injuries.

The charges against Simon focused on a 2018 interview with investigators who said they wanted to know what East Lansing school officials knew about Nassar.

Authorities alleged that Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of sexually abusing a patient in a campus clinic, and that she knew the nature of the complaint.

But Simon insisted that she only knew that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor. She said she didn't learn anything specific about Nassar until 2016.

Maurer reviewed the transcripts of the seven-day hearing in District Court and considered the arguments of Simon's defense team and prosecutors in the attorney general's office.

"Testimony and documentary evidence show … that no one remembers communicating with Dr. Simon about Dr. Nassar in 2014," the judge said.

%MINIFYHTMLf93ebe3d7f191dff1538d1ef8c79ecf220%

"No person was able to testify that in 2014 they contacted Dr. Simon or recalled learning that someone else had contacted Dr. Simon about Dr. Nassar or the nature of the complaint against him," Maurer said. .

The researchers, he noted, "interviewed hundreds of people and searched thousands of pages of documents."

In his 24-page opinion, the judge criticized veteran detectives who interviewed Simon, saying that they repeatedly missed opportunities to clarify questions during their meeting, which occurred three months after she abruptly resigned as president of the state of Michigan.

Detectives stated that they informed Simon of their criminal investigation, although Maurer found that "there was no evidence,quot; of that in a recording of the interview.

The attorney general's office said it would make Maurer's decision before the Michigan Court of Appeals and try to reinstate the charges. Simon's attorneys, meanwhile, said they were extremely satisfied with the result.

The case was "built on nothing more than speculation and conjecture. … We hope that today's layoff will restore focus and resources to the meaningful and continued support of its survivors and other victims of sexual assault," said attorney Lee Silver. .

Simon resigned from the presidency in January 2018, hours after Nassar was sentenced to prison after days of heartbreaking testimonies from his victims.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar, said she was disappointed that Simon's charges were dropped.

"We already knew that many of the missteps were not going to be prosecuted and that is why we needed responses from a third party," he said, referring to his call for an independent investigation in the state of Michigan.

In addition to working at Michigan State, Nassar was a physician on the Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics team, which trains Olympic athletes. Those elite athletes also said they were their victims.

The scandal was a disaster for the state of Michigan. He agreed to pay $ 500 million to the victims. Separately, the US Department of Education. USA He ordered the school to make radical changes and pay a $ 4.5 million fine.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos last fall said Nassar's actions were "unpleasant and unimaginable,quot; and that the university's response fits the same description.

In February, former gym coach Kathie Klages was found guilty of lying to the police. She denied that two teens told her about Nassar's abuse in 1997. She has not been sentenced.

Former Nassar boss William Strampel spent time in jail for failing to make sure Nassar followed certain rules during women's exams after a complaint was filed against him. Strampel was also convicted of using his job as dean of medical school to sexually harass students.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related