Florida Governor ready to receive teams to restart sports

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) – Florida is set to be a restart site for professional sports leagues, just like Arizona, when play resumes after stops caused by the new coronavirus.

"One thing I will do, probably this week, is that all professional sports are welcome here to practice and play," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press conference on Wednesday. "Now, we are not necessarily going to have fans."

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said the day before that his state is open to spectatorless games for all major sports beginning Saturday.

"There have been reports that Major League Soccer may want to have its season in Orlando. Do it. We want to have you here," said DeSantis, a Republican like Ducey. "We want basketball to play again. We would love to have the Major League Baseball. And I think the message is that our people are hungry to have some of this in their lives. It's an important part of people's lives. So we want to be able to do that. I think we can certainly do it safely. "

MLB's opening day has been delayed from March 26. Half of the 30 teams conduct spring training in Florida, and MLB has considered plans in which teams would use their spring training stadiums if they are not allowed to play in their regular season homes.

"We've had events, UFC, these other things," said DeSantis. "There's a charity golf event at Juno Beach on Sunday. He's going to be on NBC at Seminole Golf Club. Next week Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson (they're going to be) at Medalist in Hobe Sound. So we want all of that."

The NBA, NHL, and MLS were disrupted due to the pandemic and are trying to formulate plans to end their seasons.

“All of these professional sports will be welcome in Florida. It may not be the case in every other state in this country, as we've seen, "DeSantis said." And so what I would say to league commissioners is, "If you have a team in an area where you just don't Let them operate, we will find a place for you here in the state of Florida because we believe it is important and we know it can be done safely. "

