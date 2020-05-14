Fire runs through the Fremont apartment complex; 17 residents flee the flames and smoke – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – A fire quickly spread inside a Fremont apartment complex on Wednesday night, driving 17 residents out of their homes and destroying two vehicles, authorities said.

According to the Fremont Fire Department, teams responded to the 911 call by reporting smoke and fire at Pathfinder Village Apartments in the 39800 block of Fremont Blvd. at 8:23 p.m.

The firefighters who arrived were confronted with flames and smoke coming out of the building and two completely enveloped vehicles. The teams worked quickly to stop the spread of the flames, but four units were damaged and 17 residents were evicted from their residences.

No injuries were reported between firefighters and residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and no estimate has been released.