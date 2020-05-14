Final summary of & # 39; Survivor: Winners at War & # 39 ;: The winner is …

CBS

At the start of the episode, 14 players in & # 39; Survivor: Edge of Extinction & # 39; They compete against each other for a chance to join Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos, Sarah Lacina, Michele Fitzgerald, and Ben Drieberge in the game.

"Survivor: Winners at War "aired its finale on Wednesday, May 13. At the end of the episode, one of the remaining five contestants, Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos, Sarah Lacina, Michele Fitzgerald and Ben Driebergen, would be named the season winner and take to coveted home grand prize of $ 2 million.

As the episode started, 14 players on "Edge of Extinction" competed against each other for a chance to join the game. They had to do a challenge with different stages. Natalie Anderson led while bagging three leads and eventually won after a showdown between her and Wendell Holland.

As soon as she joined the five players, Natalie told them that everyone on the jury wanted to vote for Tony to win. The claims made Sarah, Tony's closest ally, worry because she wanted to demonstrate that she played a crucial role in the big moves Tony made.

Later, in the immunity challenge, players were asked to run through an intense obstacle course to collect three bags of puzzle pieces. Then they had to complete the puzzle. Michele came out as the winner.

Tony wanted to get Natalie out, but he hesitated thinking that she might have an advantage in his pocket, which was true. Meanwhile, Natalie formed an alliance with Michelle, who later hinted to Tony that Natalie would vote for him in hopes that he would be the idol. Tony didn't want to waste his idol, so he tried to convince Sarah and Ben to vote for Denise with him.

At the tribal council, Natalie played her idol of hidden immunity. That led Tony and Ben to play theirs too. Natalie got four votes and Ben got two, but because they played with their hidden idols, the votes didn't count. They had a new vote and finally Denise was eliminated.

Before the next immunity challenge, Natalie obtained an idol. For the new challenge, players had to swim, climb, and balance to get a key. Tony came out as the winner.

Tony asked Sarah to find out if Natalie had a hidden idol. Natalie told Sarah that she did, and Tony heard that. With that, the plan was to vote on Michelle to remove Natalie's idol and take Michele out of the game. However, Ben was concerned that Natalie would blind them and play Michele's idol. He then urged Sarah to write her name to help her if she makes it to the last three.

At the tribal council, Natalie played her idol for herself. Meanwhile Ben was sent to the jury when Sarah did as Ben asked.

The final immunity challenge required players to throw balls down a ramp and catch them before hitting the ground while one of their hands was tied behind their backs. They would be out if they dropped the ball. Natalie took first place in the last three after winning the challenge. Natalie would choose a player to join her in the Top 3, while the rest had to win a fiery challenge to win last place.

After much consideration, Natalie chose Michele to join her in the last three, which meant that Tony and Sarah would come face to face in a fiery challenge that Tony finally won.

It was finally time for the 16 jurors to vote between Tony, Natalie and Michele. Tony got 11 votes while Natalie got 5 votes. That meant Tony was crowned the winner!