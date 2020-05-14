Filmfare presents: Amitabh Bachchan films where he played a double role

Amitabh Bachchan is one of our best actors. It makes every role you make extremely credible. Therefore, it is not a mystery that the filmmakers flooded him with double roles, since given his versatility, he was able to make both characters look different. It will not be an exaggeration to call him the king of double role films. We present the list of films in which the great actor delighted you with his histrionics not only but twice. It is sure to double your viewing pleasure during quarantine.

Bandhe Haath (1973)

Director: O.P. Goyle

Cast: Mumtaz, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajit

Shyamu (Amitabh Bachchan) is a thief who decides to go directly after the death of his mentor (Madan Puri). She meets a sick Deepak (Amitabh Bachchan), a poet whom everyone respects. After Deepak dies, Shyamu assumes his identity and tells the police that Shyamu has taken refuge in his home and has now passed away. But a police inspector (Ajit) has his suspicions. Also Rajni (Kumud Chuggani), a girl that Deepak liked. Meanwhile, Mala (Mumtaz), who works at a dance company, falls in love with Deepak. Shyamu now has to behave like Deepak in front of the police, Rajni and Mala if he doesn't want to spend his life in prison. If he can fool everyone, he forms the crux of the film.

Adalat (1976)



Director: Narendra Bedi

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Neetu Singh, Kader Khan

Dharma (Amitabh Bachchan) Dharma heroically saves the lives of Ajit (Anwar Hussain), Sujit (Sujit Kumar) and Suresh when they are attacked by a tiger and offered a job in Mumbai. When he faces economic difficulties in his town, he decides to visit them with his wife (Waheeda Rehman), his sister Laxmi (Heena Kausar) and his young son Raju. Ajit makes Dharma the manager of his warehouse in the city. One day, Dharma is arrested by the police on smuggling charges and his three alleged friends speak against him in court. While in prison, Sujith rapes her sister and commits suicide. Upon leaving prison, Dharma takes revenge and kills all three. The underworld approaches him and soon becomes a prominent member of the mob. He sends his son Raju (Amitabh Bachchan) to study in London. Raju wants to marry Geeta (Neetu Singh), a girl he met in London, but Dharma initially refuses. Ajit is still alive and conspires with the Dharma partner to kill him. Dharma now has to go back to being his old self to keep his family safe.

Kasme Vaade (1978)

Director: Ramesh Behl

Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Amitabh Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Singh

Suman (Raakhee) and Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) love each other and plan to get married soon. Amit lives with his younger brother, Raju (Randhir Kapoor). Amit teaches at a university and Raju is a rebellious student. Once, Raju has a dispute with someone and when Amit goes there to end the fight, they stab him while trying to save his brother's life. A repentant Raju moves with Suman to another city where he meets Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan), who is very much like Amit. Shankar is a criminal on the run and Raju hires him as a mechanic. There is an instant chemistry between Shankar and Sapna and it seems that life has given them both a second chance, but soon Shakar's past catches up with him.

Don (1978)

Director: Chandra Barot

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar

Don (Amitabh Bachchan) is a ruthless criminal who is always one step ahead of the police. Officer D & # 39; Silva (Iftekhar) meets Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan), a simple villager who cares for two foster children. When Don is killed in a match, D’Silva trains Vijay to be Don, who accepts for the money. Vijay, like Don, enters the underworld and is once again the toast of the crime world. Unknown to Vijay, Rome (Zeenat Aman), the sister of a man Don had killed, had infiltrated the gang to kill Don. Sadly, D’Silva is killed and there is no one who can vouch for Vijay's true identity. The police think it is Don and the underworld knows it is not. Fortunately, Rome now helps him and so does Jasjit (Pran), the father of the two children he was caring for. All three overcome great difficulties and arrest the true intellectual author of the underworld.

The great player (1979)

Director: Shakti Samanta

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Prem Chopra

This thriller was filmed extensively in international locations such as Cairo, Lisbon, Venice, and Rome. Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) is a player who never loses and therefore the people of the underworld chose him to bet on international venues for them and leave some brands bankrupt so they can then be blackmailed. Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) is a police inspector who looks like him, being his long-lost twin brother. Vijay is sent to Rome to be on the lookout for a criminal named Saxena (Utpal Dutt), who has important Indian military secrets. Jai is also in Rome and their paths intersect. After a series of matches, the duo unite on a patriotic mission to prevent India's enemies from taking advantage of the information that Saxena has.

Desh Premee (1982)

Director: Manmohan Desai

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Navin Nischol, Parveen Babi

Master Dinanath (Amitabh Bachchan), a freedom fighter, is saddened by the way India has been divided into communal lines. He lives in the poor neighborhood of Bharatnagar, which is divided into 4 sections with a gift in each of different origins: Punjabi (Shammi Kapoor), Madrasi (Premnath). Bengali (Uttam Kumar) and Muslim (Parikshat Sahni). Masterji tries to unite them and their efforts pay off when one day the four resolve their differences but do not abandon their illegal activities. Her son Raju (Amitabh Bachchan) begins working for Thakur Pratap Singh (Amjad Khan), the man allegedly responsible for the death of his mother and sister. How Dinanath ends up reforming his son and the four dons forms the crux of the story.

Satte Pe Satta (1982)

Director: Raj N. Sippy

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ranjeeta Kaur, Amjad Khan

It was adapted from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954). It is the story of seven brothers who live on a large farm. They are ruled by the senior Ravi (Amitabh Bachchan) who cares about them a lot but has not even instilled the culture in them. They are field bumpkins that rarely wash, don't shave, and fight each other all the time. Ravi thinks of marriage as the answer to his problems and courtships Indu (Hema Malini), a nurse for himself. They marry and Indu is shocked by her life when she finds out about her husband's brothers. Their soft touch, however, slowly begins to reform them. They kidnap a group of beauties, Seema (Ranjita) among them while craving female company. Meanwhile, Babu (Amitabh Bachchan), the likeness of Ravi, is hired to kill Seema. They kidnap him and take his place. But living with a loving and caring family, he reforms Babu and with the help of the six brothers, he rescues Ravi and does Seema justice.

Bemisal (1982)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Vinod Mehra, Deven Verma

It is based on Uttam Kumar's Bengali classic Ami Se O Shakha (1975). Dr. Sudhir Roy (Amitabh Bachchan) has a brother named Adir (Amitabh Bachchan) who has mental illness. He has been raised by Judge Chaturvedi (Om Shiv Puri) and has been granted the same facilities as Magistrate Prashant's own son (Vinod Mehra). They both grow up to become doctors. They both like their batchmate Kavita (Raakhee). Sudhir lets Prashant woo her and they soon get married. Prashant goes abroad for higher studies and a changed man returns. He begins to charge exorbitant fees and also begins to do illegal abortions. When one of his patients dies during an operation, Sudhir takes the accusation in his head. He even falsifies hospital records to make the alibi watertight. They send him to prison for the crime and he makes Prashant promise that he and Kavita will use their medical knowledge for the betterment of the people.

Mahaan (1983)

Director: S. Ramanathan

Ashok Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman

What can be better than Amitabh Bachchan playing a triple role? He played a father and two children in this remake of the hit Kannada Shankar Guru (1978) starring Dr. Rajkumar. He showed off his versatility by successfully portraying different personality quirks for each character and also came to romance with Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, and Waheeda Rehman on-screen in the process. A portion of the film was also shot in Nepal and the shooting created crowds of thousands who came to see their favorite Bollywood stars in action.

Aakhri Raasta (1986)

Director: Bhagyaraj

Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Jaya Prada, Anupam Kher

The film was a remake of the Tamil hit Oru Kaidhiyin Diary starring Kamal Haasan, Revathi, and Radha. Amitabh Bachchan played a double role in it. That of a vigilante bent on revenge and that of his son, a policeman who has sworn to arrest him. Highlights of the film were the unique ways in which the father killed his intended marks. No method was ever repeated, so viewers looked forward to the next death with great joy. The son was always only a step or two behind the father, leading to a kind of cat and mouse chase. The movie ended in a chase down the sewers, one of the first movies to show that in India. Amitabh Bachchan rehearsed both roles with their usual intensity. He made us support the old man and admire his genius at building foolproof death traps.

Toofan (1989)

Director: Ketan Desai

Amitabh Bachchan, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Amrita Singh, Farooq Shaikh

Amitabh Bachchan played a magician Shyam and Toofan, a superhero in the film. The superhero look was based on the Robinhood legend and made him carry a crossbow. As the Ramayana series was at the peak of its popularity at the time, Amitabh's saffron-colored suit in the film was said to be inspired by the series. Also, the superhero avatar gets its powers from Lord Hanuman. The film was directed primarily at children. It reportedly contains the last song sung by Kishore Kumar for Amitabh. The film recovered well. However, he collided with Jaadugar, another protagonist of Bachchan directed by Prakash Mehra, where he again played the role of a magician. And that similarity ate into his business.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

Director: David Dhawan

Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan

Arjun Singh (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pyare Mohan (Govinda) are police inspectors. Bade Miyan (Amitabh Bachchan) and Chote Miyan (Govinda), who look like Arjun and Pyare respectively, are two thieves. Somehow, it follows that any robbery that Bade and Chote end up undertaking, Arjun and Pyare are blamed for it. They are asked to take care of Neha (Ramya Krishnan), a key eyewitness in a murder case. Zorawar (Paresh Rawal) seeks his life. Bade and Chote also get involved in the case and help solve it in their unique style. The police commissioner is so impressed with their antics that he uses his special powers to make them police inspectors, while Arjun and Pyare are demoted to traffic officers.

Sooryavansham (1999)

Directors: E.V.V. Satyanarayana

Amitabh Bachchan, Soundarya, Rachana Banerjee, Jayasudha

It is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Suryavamsam (1997), starring Sarath Kumar and Devayani, directed by Vikraman. Thakur Bhanupratap Singh (Amitabh Bachchan) is the sarpanch of the village of Bharatpur. He is revered not only by the people of his town for his generosity, but also by the people of 18 towns that surround his town. He lives with his wife Sharda (Jayasudha) and their three children, Karan, Varan and Heera (Amitabh Bachchan). Heera, who is illiterate, is the black sheep of her family and lives as a servant in her own home. He meets Radha (Soundarya), who begins to have a soft corner for him. She marries him and this further antagonizes him with his father. She encourages you to start your own business. He becomes a successful businessman and by completing his IAS, she is also published in the same district as the collector. Her son befriends his grandfather and this helps unfreeze the relationship between Heera and his father. The film ends on a happy note, with the family reconciled.

Lal Baadshah (1999)

Director: K.C. Bokadia

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala, Shilpa Shetty, Shakti Kapoor

Lal Singh, better known as Lal Badshah (Amitabh Bachchan) is someone who lives for others. Years ago, his father Ranbir Singh had hidden the treasure of a Raja from the bad guys and, due to an attack on his life, he lost his mind. Evil guys include Mukesh Rishi, a corrupt cop; Raghuvaran, his pampered brother, Mahesh Anand, his lame uncle, and his father Amrish Puri. Bachchan falls in love with Manisha Koirala and Shilpa in the movie that keeps changing from Mumbai to Rajasthan. Nirupa Roy last played her mother in a movie. Father and son come together in the end to eliminate the bad guys once and for all.