Feinstein faces scrutiny over her husband's biotech share trades amid free market crash COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Following the stock market crash caused by the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, US Senator Dianne Feinstein has had to answer questions about securities transactions involving her husband just before market stagnation.

%MINIFYHTMLc6309fc7047b5898dc32304ba388ea7c17%

A spokesperson for Senator Feinstein informed KPIX 5 that, in April, she spoke voluntarily to law enforcement about her investment banker's husband's stock transactions, as well as provided additional documents.

The news of the scrutiny appears when North Carolina Senator Richard Burr resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee amid an FBI investigation into his stock operations.

Feinstein has served on the Senate Intelligence Committee since 2001.

Her husband's stock trading earlier this year was scrutinized last month.

"It turns out that her husband Richard Blum sold biotech stocks just as the news about the coronavirus was starting to rise," said Marc Sandalow, who teaches media and politics at the University of California, Washington. "And Dianne Feinstein, as a senator, certainly had information that the rest of the country did not have." So the question is, did Feinstein give her husband to do this stock transaction?

Through her spokesperson, the senator revealed that she "answered some basic police questions about her husband's stock transactions,quot; and "provided additional documents to show that she is not involved,quot; in them.

%MINIFYHTMLc6309fc7047b5898dc32304ba388ea7c18%

“Richard Blum has done very well financially thanks to his wife's successful political career. And that goes back to the 1970s when he was mayor of San Francisco. But that does not mean that something illegal or corrupt has been done, "Sandalow explained.

He says that for 40 years, reporters have investigated the couple, to see if there was corruption.

"They never found anything," said Sandalow.

The actions in question involved a California biotech company that pioneered cancer therapies.

Feinstein's husband sold millions of dollars of his shares twice before the market fell.

The transaction could have received scrutiny if it had not sold.

"If he had kept his money in that stock, today he would be perhaps a million dollars richer." The stock rose, rose, rose, ”said Sandalow.

Senator Feinstein denies that she did anything wrong. His spokesperson told KPIX 5 that he has held his assets in a blind trust since he arrived in Washington. It was chosen in 2009.