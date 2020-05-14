Fear not, The Good Fight will return for season 5

Christine Baranski will continue fighting The good fight with a fifth season of renewal.
CBS All Access announced The good wife The cleavage will return for a fifth season and the fourth season, which interrupted production due to the spread of the coronavirus, will end early with the episode on Thursday, May 28. That's episode seven of the order of the fourth season of 10 episodes.
"It was strange not being able to finish the fourth season,quot;, co-creators of the series Robert and Michelle King he said in a statement. "It left the story in an even more absurd place than usual. So we are delighted that CBS All Access wants to bring The good fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we are planning to tell. It's like getting the SAT answers up front. "
In addition to Baranski, the cast of the fourth season of The good fight It includes Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Cute. Hugh dancy he joined the cast in a recurring role.
"The good fight It's still one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen tremendous fan response this season. " Julie McNamara, executive vice president and chief programming officer for CBS All Access, said in a statement. "While we all hoped to provide the public with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it is a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, led by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, It has produced seven phenomenal episodes. We can't wait for viewers to watch the rest of the season and we are excited to bring subscribers even more of the exciting and timely stories that the Kings bring to life next season. "
The fourth season of The good fight He found Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart's lawyers under the control of a huge multinational STR Laurie and his decisions were guessed by the senior lords. There's also the matter of the mysterious Memo 618 that the team had to deal with.
The good fight Releases new episodes on Thursdays on CBS All Access. The makeshift ending falls on Thursday, May 28.
