Fear not, The Good Fight will return for season 5

Christine Baranski will continue fighting The good fight with a fifth season of renewal.

%MINIFYHTMLda700e47bf6f0728fdb5896b3cbee2c619%

CBS All Access announced The good wife The cleavage will return for a fifth season and the fourth season, which interrupted production due to the spread of the coronavirus, will end early with the episode on Thursday, May 28. That's episode seven of the order of the fourth season of 10 episodes.

%MINIFYHTMLda700e47bf6f0728fdb5896b3cbee2c620%

"It was strange not being able to finish the fourth season,quot;, co-creators of the series Robert and Michelle King he said in a statement. "It left the story in an even more absurd place than usual. So we are delighted that CBS All Access wants to bring The good fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we are planning to tell. It's like getting the SAT answers up front. "