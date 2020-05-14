FCA installs safety barriers in workspaces – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Fiat Chrysler's plants are renovated for employees who return to work. From social distancing workspaces to personal protective equipment, there are new guidelines before production.

Employees of the facilities that stopped following the coronavirus outbreak will not be the same on Monday's "clock."

"They have modified the stations to make sure everything is safe and ready to take the proper action," said FCA North America Director of Operations Mark Stewart.

And those measures keep workers further with redesigned guardrails and plexiglass partitions.

“You know we want to be together with our teammates, but not too much now. It's different and I think they've come up with some really good arrangements for that to happen, "said FCS Global director of manufacturing Scott Garberding.

Before production shutdown, employees discussed working conditions and the fear of being so close to the assembly line after several workers became ill with Covid-19.

The company closed the plants in March and went to the drawing board on a safety plan.

Workers are now required to wear safety glasses and goggles at all times and mandatory daily temperature checks will be documented along with self-assessment questionnaires.

"The PPE we have now, but also things like welding curtains, plexes, social distancing, reconfiguration stations, really impressed with the work," said Garberding.

Workstations and high traffic areas will be cleaned ten minutes before each shift.

The new security measures apply to employees and visitors.

