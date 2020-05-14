FBI Investigates Coronavirus Stock Sales From Senator Richard Burr

Image: Getty Image: Getty

The FBI issued a search warrant to Senator Richard Burr and confiscated his cell phone as part of an investigation into whether he violated the law by negotiating actions. COVID-19 came to the United States

the Los Angeles Times reports that Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sold a substantial percentage of his stock portfolio, up to $ 1.72 million, over the course of 33 transactions on February 13. This simply corresponds to the period when your The committee received daily intelligence reports on the progress of the coronavirus:Also, coincidentally, a week before the stock market plummeted.

In March the New York Times reported that Burr warned a group at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington that the virus would spread rapidly and be socially and economically destabilizing. Alice Fisher, former US Assistant Attorney General. USA Who advises Burr, said earlier this month, the Senator "participated in the stock market based on public information."

Burr is not the only senator under investigation for questionable businesses. Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler also dumped a bunch of shares valued between $ 1.25 and $ 3.1 million in companies that later lost value, including ExxonMobil. It also loaded shares in Citrix, which makes telework software. Prescient!