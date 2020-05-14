Famous Nate ‘N Al’ Deli in Beverly Hills reopens Friday at its original take-away / delivery location – Up News Info

UPDATE, MAY 14: Somewhere Larry King is kvelling. Iconic Beverly Hills deli Nate ’n Al is ready to reopen to go and deliver starting tomorrow, Friday, May 15, with a new hours of 11 a.m. at 8 p.m. daily in the original location. The news is a relief to generations of delicatessen fans (including the talk show host King, who reportedly dined there every day) who were shocked when it closed in March.

The revived Nate Na n Al & # 39; will have a reduced menu that includes classic favorites and new & # 39; dinners. family style & # 39 ;. Some veteran employees will also return, though not all, the Shelli family and Irving Azoff are still among the owners.

The restaurant will remain in its current location thanks to discussions and an agreement with the Cloobeck family to extend the lease as a way to support the restaurant and the local Los Angeles community during these unprecedented times.

Delivery will be facilitated internally. The minimums begin with an order of $ 25, with a charge of $ 10.

UPDATE, SUNDAY MARCH 29: The owners of Nate ‘N Al have released a statement that not everyone can miss out on one of show biz's favorite restaurants. "The media incorrectly reported that Nate 'N Al's is' gone forever.' As we originally stated, we could not fully guarantee the safety of our customers and employees to carry and deliver during this pandemic. We have chosen to leave that service. Our contract Current leasing will expire shortly and we have encountered great difficulties with the city of Beverly Hills, which would have been our new owner on Canon Drive. The intention of the current property is to overcome this crisis like any other restaurant and make the right decisions at the moment Our goal is to keep the tradition of Nate N & # 39; Al alive. "

EARLIER: Iconic Beverly Hills restaurant Nate ‘N Al’s will close tomorrow, possibly forever, according to a report.

The restaurant was reportedly on the ropes in 2018 before it was bought by a consortium led by entertainment tycoon Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and other Los Angeles celebrities.

The restaurant would move to another location after its current building was sold, but that never happened. Originally opened in 1945, it was owned by his friends Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer.

The restaurant has been one of the most famous in Los Angeles, and many top stars were regulars at their stands. He also appeared in the 1957 film. Pal Joey and in an episode of HBO Entourage.

There remains a ray of hope that Nate Al n Al & # 39; s may be revived in some way, according to a source familiar with the restaurant's operations. But it is unknown when that could happen, and the pause could be long.