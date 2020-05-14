Famous friends looking after each other during the pandemic

On at least one side of the ever-tossing coin, tough times have been known to bring out the best in people and their relationships with each other.
While celebrities usually treat us throughout the day, competing at events, laughing at each other on talk shows, throwing parties, and generally being outside in the world (or at least on the screens of cinemas or on stage), stargazing these days has been relegated to who you see online, for us and for them.
But while almost everything happens behind closed doors (or in giant backyards, or chef's kitchens, locker rooms, and home gyms), the inclination to share personal experiences seems to be growing, even among those who tend to operate in a more private setting. frequency at regular times.
And with this new era of sharing has come some poignant revelations.
Deepening a bond while practicing physical detachment may not be the easiest thing to do, but it is happening everywhere. So whether these famous friends are making solid solids for each other or counting their isolation days so they can have socially estranged gatherings, here are some of the ways famous friends have been supporting each other during the COVID pandemic -19:
Walter McBride / Getty Images
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero
Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, had been giving updates on the Broadway star's heartbreaking battle with COVID-19, including complications she suffered that caused doctors to amputate her leg. He then spent weeks in a coma from which he only woke up in mid-May. Meanwhile, the New York-based family, Nick, Amanda, and their 10-month-old son, Elvishe had been living at Braff's guest house in Los Angeles for months.
Unbeknownst to most, they had been hiding there while searching for homes in Los Angeles and Braff insisted that they remain when Cordero became ill. Kloots' brother and sister also moved to help care for Elvis.
"Obviously we stay away from them, but we bring them food, wine and flowers," said Braff. Hollywood reporter, "us,quot; being himself and girlfriend Florence Pugh. "And then there's this amazing community around him: You can search online and see the hashtag, #WakeUpNick, and there's a GoFundMe."
Tik Tok
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron
Who has time to get mad when they have all the time in the world to think of the best ways to distract the world from the coronavirus? Hannah and Tyler added a familiar touch to these strange moments when she teamed up with Tyler, her brother, and friends at their place in Jupiter, Florida, to form The Quarantine Crew and tear it apart on TikTok.
Hannah has since returned to Alabama to be with her own family, but her Instagram and TikToks chats with Tyler are still frantic.
Amy Graves / WireImage
Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner
From afar, these two busy moms teamed up to start #SaveWith Stories, which in the past two months has featured everyone from Jimmy Fallon to Meghan Markle reading a children's book aloud on social media to raise money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.
"Amy called me on Friday night and said, 'I want to do something to help feed the children who are stranded with the closing of the school,'" Garner explained in March of one of the first episodes of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. "Because, you know, 25 to 30 million in the United States rely on school for free and reduced-price lunch, breakfasts, lunches, and backpack programs … It's great to have a purpose right now."
Amy also joined Instagram on March 16 expressly for this cause.
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker
the Watch what happens live Fully recovered from his own combat with COVID-19, Star made a frontal visit to his long-time dear friend at what should have been the Met Gala on Monday, usually a calendar day that perennially belongs to SJP. "We are ready!" Cohen captioned the photo.
"# Friendship Goals,quot;, actually.
Tiffany Haddish & Common
Friends attended a virtual Bumble date to help promote … well, Bumble (who in turn was donating meals to hospital workers), but they still seemed to have an ideal night, watching TV and dining "together." from the comfort of your own homes. In case they can hang out in person soon, at least Common can be sure that Tiffany washes all the greens in her garden thoroughly before she juices them.
Speaking to Hoda Kotb in Today After the couple sparked dating rumors in real life, Haddish assured him, "Now it's just me in my room and all my clothes clean. I stacked all the clean clothes next to me to make it look like someone is in bed." .
Proof that almost everything, including insulation, is best done knowing that a friend is behind you.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
