Famous friends looking after each other during the pandemic

On at least one side of the ever-tossing coin, tough times have been known to bring out the best in people and their relationships with each other.

%MINIFYHTML6c6e6f1a29661131aa2704cdc1c7c37e18%

While celebrities usually treat us throughout the day, competing at events, laughing at each other on talk shows, throwing parties, and generally being outside in the world (or at least on the screens of cinemas or on stage), stargazing these days has been relegated to who you see online, for us and for them.

%MINIFYHTML6c6e6f1a29661131aa2704cdc1c7c37e19%

But while almost everything happens behind closed doors (or in giant backyards, or chef's kitchens, locker rooms, and home gyms), the inclination to share personal experiences seems to be growing, even among those who tend to operate in a more private setting. frequency at regular times.

And with this new era of sharing has come some poignant revelations.