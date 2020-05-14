Facebook's rival Zoom is now available in the US. USA And Canada – BGR

Facebook launched rival Zoom, Messenger Rooms, in the United States and Canada on Thursday.

Messaging rooms can accommodate up to 50 people, have no time limit and do not require an account.

Messenger Rooms is free on Facebook, Messenger and soon on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Zoom gained an early lead over the competition when the viral pandemic began, outperforming other video chat apps with high-quality video streaming and a ton of features that its rivals couldn't match. The limitations of the free tier and the multitude of security issues weren't enough to ward off millions of new users, but in recent weeks, some of the world's largest tech companies have set their sights on Zoom.

On Tuesday, Google Meet was free to anyone with an email address, with new features like the Grid View to give Zoom a try for your money. Two days later, Facebook announced that its own Zoom rival, Messenger Rooms, is now available to everyone in the United States and Canada, completely free of charge.

"With so many people at home around the world, we all rely on video chat to be present with the people we care about," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a long ad post on his profile on Thursday. "WhatsApp and Messenger are already the world's most popular video calling services, but for large groups, most video services are designed for work, not for social interactions."

Messaging rooms can hold up to 50 users and have no time limits. You can start a private room and share the link with your friends, or start a room for one of your groups, one of your upcoming events, or just at the top of your News Feed and see who comes in. You can join from a desktop browser or your mobile device, and you don't even need a Facebook account as long as you have a link to the room you want to join.

Of course, Facebook will collect data from Messenger Rooms, whether you're logged in or not:

As with other parts of Facebook, we collect data from Rooms regardless of whether you joined through one of our apps or without logging into an account. The main objective of this data is to provide the service and improve the product experience. However, as with other Messenger features, Rooms' audio and video will not be used to report ads. And we don't show ads in the rooms.

Chances are you've already gotten used to the app your friends use the most, whether it's Zoom or Meet or Houseparty or some other platform. But considering how ubiquitous Facebook and Messenger have become, it seems inevitable that Messenger Rooms will find an audience in the coming days.

