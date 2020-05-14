Ex-Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis, and Winona Ryder vouch for their character in court

WENN

The two actresses who once dated the actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; They come to his defense in the midst of his legal battle against the British tabloid, insisting that he was never abusive to them.

Up News Info –

Johnny Deppformer partners of Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder They have released statements supporting him in his defamation action against The Sun newspaper on charges of domestic violence.

%MINIFYHTML4c3b07d0278197c92779bb928dbd511b19%

Depp is suing Dan wootton, the British tabloid executive editor and its publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) about a 2018 article that referred to him as a "handcuff puncher" in connection with the allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard that the actor denies

According to the British newspaper The Times, in a witness statement presented as part of a remote hearing at the High Court of Great Britain on Wednesday May 13, 2020, Paradis, who shares two children with the "pirates of the Caribbean"Star said he had never been abusive to her.

"I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We have been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together," says his presentation. "During all these years I have known Johnny as a kind, caring, generous and non-violent person and father … he was never violent or abusive to me."

%MINIFYHTML4c3b07d0278197c92779bb928dbd511b20%

Ryder, who dated Depp in the 1990s, stated in his own statement, "I can't understand (the) allegations. He never was, he was never violent towards me. He never was, he was never abusive to me."

NGN attorneys have not objected to the request to present statements by the women's witnesses, which means they can both give evidence when the case goes to trial on July 7.

The presiding judge Mr. Justice Nicol it ruled that parts of Heard's evidence, related to allegations of sexual violence, will be heard in private.

She and Depp were married in February 2015, but in May of the following year, the "Aquaman"The actress filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order citing allegations of abuse, which he denied. They resolved the divorce out of court in 2017.

He is suing her in the USA. USA By an article in the 2019 Washington Post that, according to him, refers to his accusations.

On Wednesday, the US attorney for Depp Adam Waldman He also confirmed to WENN that he will continue with another legal case against NGN and The Sun, related to the alleged telephone hacking that, according to him, took place between 1996 and 2010.