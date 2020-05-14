Eva Marcille's husband hits Porsha Williams for the shock of & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

Michael Sterling, the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille, took to Instagram Live to criticize Porsha Williams for her savage attack on Eva during the RHOA virtual meeting.

Porsha told Eva that he would never forgive her after he tried to cast shadow on her several times, but several times she said that Pilar looked like her dad, Dennis McKinley.

During the first part of the meeting, Eva admitted that the comments were to cast a shadow on Porsha but not her daughter.

Michael has a few things to say this week:

"It's a disaster for me, and maybe I'm just a normal, simple person who doesn't watch enough reality TV, but it bothers me when I know the truth. When I know we fuck with people, when I know there are people we run for. tough. People I represented pro bono. People we've helped, who really, really, you are our people. "

He continued, "Why do they come to you like this? For a television show? Have you sold your integrity for a check? Have you sold your conscience for some money?"