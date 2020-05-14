Eva Marcille believes that Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes planned their reunion attacks

Bravo

The Bravo star also hints in a new interview that he doesn't plan to rebuild a friendship anytime soon and says, "I will always offer respect first, however I am not a doormat."

Following Part 1 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"explosive reunion of season 12, Eva Marcille is weighing on the attacks he received from the co-stars NeNe leaks and Porsha Williams. In a new interview with HollywoodLife.com, Eva shared that she thought that nothing about the confrontation was spontaneous.

"I feel like NeNe and Porsha were in one," he said on the recent Instagram Live TVTalk. "I don't know what their deal was, but it felt very planned. It's easier to derail a plan when you're in person. They were angry the whole time. They were just angry."

"Porsha and NeNe entered there with their weapons on," Eva continued. "They were unpleasant!"

"I think it is just the ability to read each other's body language. You have to remember that these meetings start in the dark old 30. It is at dawn and they were in 10 from the beginning to the end of it," he continued. saying about having to film a separate meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eva later hinted that she did not plan to rebuild a friendship any time soon. "I am definitely ready to coexist," she shared. "I can definitely do that and I will always be respectful where justified. I will always offer respect first, however I am not a doormat. I am not anyone's lapdog and just be nice because I expect someone else to be nice to me, that's for the window. We'll see! "

During the meeting, which aired on May 10, NeNe and Eva were arguing after the latter confronted NeNe about their comments calling for Eva's firing. The two started screaming and NeNe yelled, "No one cares that you were on a mat 17 years ago," referring to Eva's.America's next top model"recover in 2004.

The two continued to hit each other. Eva claimed she was "the face of a cosmetic line," but NeNe said Eva was "bankrupt" when she arrived in Atlanta. "All you can talk about is 'Top Model', and that was the last time you were on top. You are a freshman, b *** h. Remember that!" NeNe added, before demanding that Eva respect "the elderly" and turn "to L.A." In the end, host Andy Cohen silenced the NeNe video.

As for Eva and Porsha, the tension increased after Porsha went after Eva for saying that her daughter, Pilar Jhena, looked "Dennis [Porsha's fiance] with a bow."