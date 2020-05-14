Erica Dixon Makes A Torn Revelation After Sharing Beautiful Photos Of Her Three Daughters

Erica Dixon went to social media where she posted some beautiful photos she took for Mother's Day with her three daughters, Emani Richardson and twin babies Embrii and Eryss, all dressed in white.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star looked stunning in a one-shoulder dress that revealed her killer curves.

As for Emani, she was appropriately dressed in an elegant jacket and ripped jeans. Embrii and Eryss babies looked cute as two buttons in white dresses.

Through legend, Erica, who was previously in a relationship with Lil Scrappy, revealed that she had a miscarriage.

She wrote: "Not only do they call me mommy, I am their mother. They are the reason why I continually reflect not only to do better, but also to be better in all aspects of life. Send to each and every one of my mom followers a happy Mother's Day !!! You are the real MVP. 💋 "

She added: “They really are my miracle, babies. Every day I am intrigued by the different things they do. I often thank God for blessing me with them because of the heartache with which I had to deal with my first abortion. He really knows my heart. @twinzonli 🙏🏽💕 # doubleblessings #twinmom "

A fan said, "OMG they are beautiful ❤️❤️ God bless you guys and Happy Mother's Day to you guys. Precious 😍🙏🏽".

This sponsor shared: "Beautiful, and thank you, Happy Mother's Day to you too."

A follower stated, "Beautiful, like mom," naturally! Your whole girl is beautiful💗Wow, ❤️ That's touching🙏🏾. They are so cute, the three of them.

This person explained: "They are so beautiful, and it is good that you have triple the blessings now that your daughters are so beautiful." Someone in the house about to have a baby. Twin in the head …

An instagrammer replied, "Wow, ❤️ That's touching." They are so beautiful that all three — Caribbean people, especially Jamaicans, usually say that when a baby does this, they are looking for another baby — I wonder if Mom is pregnant? . 🤣🤣 "

Emani wrote: "Happy Mother's Day, Mommy. I love you so much that you always come when I need you! ❤️❤️ @msericadixon”

Another social network shared: "Happy Mother's Day, beautiful lady erica Dixon, enjoy your special day, have a very safe God bless you and the family ❤❤👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾💪 🏾💪 🏾💪🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. "

A seventh comment read: “This is me and my 14 year old son all day! We ride dirty just like that! It also stops at the curses … Happy Mother's Day !!! ❤️❤️❤️ ”

Ad

Erica is beaming with her princesses.



Post views:

0 0