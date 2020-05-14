Eric Dickerson says new Rams uniforms resemble surf gear: "It looks smooth,quot;

After criticizing the team's new logo in late March, former Rams running back Eric Dickerson this week ripped off his new uniforms and said he made the NFC West franchise look "mushy."

Dickerson had said he would speak to team officials about the logo, but apparently his message was ignored.

"I hope by God they don't change the helmet logo, because if they do, it will be a disaster," said Dickerson at the time.

After the Rams unveiled their uniforms on Wednesday with a lot of reaction, Dickerson took an even stronger stance against his designers.

"The horn, man, is horrible," said Dickerson. "I feel like they really took the Rams off. And it almost looks like the Chargers logo. They look like two bananas."

"This is soccer. This has nothing to do with surfing. This has nothing to do with waves. This is soccer. This is a men's sport."

Dickerson went on to say that the design "just looks smooth,quot; and overall echoed what NFL fans disagreed in terms of white, royal blue, and gold bone threads.

The Rams move to the So-Fi stadium this season in hopes of returning to the playoffs after going 9-7 and losing last year.

The NFC West is perhaps the strongest division in soccer right now, which will make it difficult to find success. As for uniforms, the Rams have probably won last place.