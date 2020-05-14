EP about Andy's amazing discovery and what follows – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: The report includes details on the end of season 3 of Station 19.

After all the drama found this season, firefighters from Station 19 the end of season 3 is released, titled Stronger than a bombIt starts with the crew dancing and drinking all night. Everyone is having a good time except Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), who is still trying to piece together pieces of his past while dealing with the husband's recent suspension after he confessed to using fentanyl. More on this later.

The next day, the hangover crew is summoned to handle a five-alarm fire at PAC North Hospital. On the scene, Maya's father (Danielle Savre) appears to cheer her up at work, which turns out to be a disaster.

While evacuating the remaining civilians in the building, Ben (Jason George) and Travis (Jay Hayden) encounter a 250-pound man with back problems who is trapped in an MRI machine. Fearing that he may not make it out alive, the man confesses that he cheated on his wife before his marriage, but never told her, which in turn causes Travis to admit to his own transgression: he is sleeping with Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan), Despite knowing that he doesn't love Emmett the same way Emmett loves him.

Elsewhere, a doctor struggles to salvage his research that may lead to a cure for lymphoma. The team discovers that the bombs have been strategically placed throughout the hospital by anti-choice people who disagree with Alba's (Katy Sullivan) embryo testing.

Running against the clock, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan), being the only one who trained with the bomb squad, volunteers to transport the dynamite to an autoclave that would contain the blast. Not willing to risk Dean's life for the sake of his little daughter, Jack (Gray Damon) takes over and manages to get the bomb to the box on time. Unfortunately, the lymphoma researcher fails, but the team can save his work.

In addition, Michael Dixon (Pat Healy), who was at the scene of the fire, but seemed more interested in drawing the attention of the press, is arrested and charged with fraud and extortion.

Meanwhile, Andy is so distracted by finding answers about his father and trying to locate his aunt Sandra that he pays little attention to Sullivan's (Boris Kodjoe) impending surgery.

Sullivan, knowing that Andy is dealing with his father's death, makes excuses for his new wife, but Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), who is undergoing her surgery, expressed concern that this could lead to a relapse. Her concerns are confirmed when Andy is not there for Sullivan when he wakes up from surgery and cries out for morphine.

Andy, who has been remembering the last fun day he had with his dead mother, meets Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) at the Gray Sloan Monument. She confesses that she has not seen her extended family since her mother's death and believes that she committed suicide. Ellen explains how powerful the brain is at suppressing traumatic memories.

Speaking of repression, in Pac North, Maya's father is enraged when he believes she ignores him and takes his mother's side, who recently revealed to Maya that she had left him after years of abuse. When Maya turns to walk away, her father aggressively tugs on her ponytail. At this point, Maya realizes that she has been denying her father's abuse, a denial that contributed to her breakup with Carina (Stefania Spampinato). After cutting his hair, he finds Carina and asks her for forgiveness.

After the awkward moment earlier in the day when Dean is shocked by the fact that he slept in the same bed with his best friend become a secret crush, Vic (Barrett Doss), Dean asks Vic to move in. Also, Travis breaks things up with Emmett.

Back to Andy. Eventually he contacts his aunt, who tells her that she is coming to Seattle because what she has to say to Andy cannot be done over the phone. Andy not only reunites with his aunt, but finally discovers the truth about his mother. She is alive!

Term spoke to Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff, who broke down Andy's amazing discovery and what's to come in season 4.

DEADLINE: Can we talk about the fact that Andy's mother is still alive? I mean, I can't imagine what kind of toll it's going to cost you.

KRISTA VERNOFF: Straight? I have to say that every time I see that cut, I gasp at that moment along with Jaina, even though we planned it. It was the first decision we made in the writers room for Season 3, so we were planning to do it. We planned it, we wrote it and even so every time I see that cut I was surprised and I started crying for it, for Andy. It is a great revelation.

DEADLINE: Have you started working in season 4? Is there anything you can tell us about what kind of toll will affect you? You certainly have to change it.

VERNOFF: It absolutely changes it, but we don't have a writers room for Season 4 yet, so it will be the fun of our work for the next few months. I mean, I'm sure Andy is having a reckoning. She is having a period in her life when everything collapses and delusions fade, and the stories they told her as a child are not true, and the big question is, what is true? Why did your father lie to you about this? Why did your mother participate in this lie? What has happened? I think it will be a big problem in season 4.

DEADLINE: Which led to the decision to bring Andy's mother's story back to the beginning of the season. What was the reasoning behind that?

VERNOFF: I don't know if there was reasoning as much as a feeling that it was true. We felt it was true that there was more to this story than what we had been told. We felt it was true that there was more to this story than Andy had told, and that is the story. It is as if the story has been told to us and we write it.

DEADLINE: I have to say that Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) is one of my favorite characters on the show, and is beloved among the crew of Station 19. How could this affect his legacy? I hope it's not that bad, it's hard not to love him.

VERNOFF: It's hard not to love Pruitt, and in my opinion, Pruitt was on a pedestal. Andy had put him on a pedestal, the crew had put him on a pedestal, and what I think is that even heroes are human. Every time you put a person on a pedestal, it takes away their humanity. We like to think in black and white. People are heroic or evil, and I believe that all human beings live in shades of gray. Pruitt is a hero and he had a complicated life and made some complicated decisions. He had some ideas about why he made those decisions, but I think they had more to do with his limitations as a human being than anything that is evil. I don't think we're trying to take down Pruitt. I think we will take it off the pedestal and look at its limitations that led it to make some decisions that Andy will have to unpack in Season 4.

DEADLINE: Yes, and that is very identifiable. We have people in our lives whom we revere, but as you said, we are all human, and they have all made mistakes or made decisions that they are not proud of.

VERNOFF: It is so frequent the case, when a person loses a father, that person learns more about that father in the memorial than he knew about them in life. As a child, even when that child becomes an adult, he has a perspective on his parents, but his parents had a whole life. They had entire friendships and relationships and romances prior to their marriages. There is always more information, so more is always revealed, and that's what I think is happening here, but intensely because her mother is alive.

DEADLINE: Are Is there a theme or storyline you'd like to explore for the upcoming season that you may not have met in the previous season, not just Andy but one of the characters on the show?

VERNOFF: I feel like there is a lot to explore in Season 4 because of where we left Season 3. Andy and Maya emerged from denial about the reality of who their parents were and what their childhood was. I think they have a chance to reconnect in their friendship or fracture further. I think Maya has a chance to find out who it will be romantically now that she realizes she has mistaken abuse for love and support, and how that will create more space for her to have loving and supportive relationships. I am excited to explore Jack as he emerges from loneliness and begins to build a family for himself. I am really excited to explore Vic and Dean's friendship and Dean's decision to withhold the information that he is falling in love with her, his decision to prioritize their friendship and the fire station team over their romantic feelings. I think there is a lot of gray. And Sully and Andy's marriage.

DEADLINE: Should we be concerned?

VERNOFF: It is troubling every time someone plunges into something as fast and as traumatic as they did. That doesn't mean they don't love each other. It doesn't mean there is no hope for marriage, but I do think it is an uphill climb. Love is not always enough to keep a relationship going, and Andy is going through a lot and Sullivan is going through a lot. I am excited to bring the writers together. I'm excited to see who Ben becomes because of what happened this season, and I feel like Travis is getting brave enough to admit to Emmett that he doesn't love him, that he's not in love with him, I thought it took so much bravery like Maya telling Carina that he loved her. I'm excited to go into the room with the writers and start exploring all the characters and all the stuff season three finale prepared for us.