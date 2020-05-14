Elon Musk's boring company finishes digging tunnels in Las Vegas

Elon Musk's Boring Company has finished digging a second tunnel underneath the Las Vegas Convention Center, marking the end of the first phase of the $ 52.5 million project to build a "people transfer,quot; system to transport visitors from one side of the place to the other. The first of the two tunnels was completed in February.

Workers will now focus their attention on completing the above ground passenger stations at each end of the tunnels, as well as a third underground station in the middle of the system. The people movement, formally to be called the Convention Center Loop, is still slated to open to the public in January 2021 in time for the next Consumer Electronics Show: Yes CES happens, that is.

Construction has not been affected by the pandemic

Upon completion, the mover will be The Boring Company's first commercial transportation project in operation, following just a test tunnel next to SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. The Loop is supposed to be able to move more than 4,000 people per hour through the tunnels in a variety of Tesla vehicles, take a crosswalk around campus that typically takes at least 15 minutes, and turn it into a journey that takes less than two minutes.

The Loop will pack those passengers in the Model 3, Model X and a "trolley,quot; built on the Model 3 platform that can accommodate between 12 and 16 passengers, according to Steve Hill, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. . who spoke The edge this week. His organization runs the convention center.

Those vehicles will eventually traverse the tunnels autonomously, but will start with drivers, Hill said. After that, the vehicles will follow the "conduit,quot; and the sensors that are being placed in the tunnels, so they will appear autonomous, but will not actually be driving themselves. "Every time we get to the point where we know that (it's safe to let the vehicles drive themselves)," Hill said, "that's when we'll take that step." But there is no deadline for that to happen. "

Hill also said the project has so far been unaffected by the new coronavirus pandemic. But if the 2021 consumer electronics show is canceled or delayed, Hill said LVCVA and The Boring Company will wait until the next available trade show to open the Loop to the public. (Although he says that "there could be one or two cars available if necessary,quot; to transport "LVCVA employees from one end of the campus,quot; in the meantime).

The Loop is an "amenity,quot; for the convention center, not a public transportation option.

The Loop is not really intended to serve as public transportation. Instead, Hill says, it's a service for convention goers and prospective clients. It will also be offered as a free service, meaning LVCVA considers the $ 52.5 million it has spent on the project so far, of which $ 48.6 million has gone to The Boring Company, a sunk cost, according to Hill.

"It is here for the benefit of (commercial) exhibitions, so it will increase capacity while (they are) here," he said. "Between those times, he will go back down to one or two available cars if someone needs them."

Hill said LVCVA and The Boring Company will use the time between the time the tunnels are completed and the time they are opened to the public to test the technology. ("We certainly wouldn't have show attendees as part of a testing process," he said.) Ideally, Hill said, the LVCVA will eventually find a way to use technology from The Boring Company to help support other transportation options in The city of Las Vegas.

"We have a growing city and a growing tourism base and we need all the options that are reasonably available to move people, so we believe that all those different options are important to maintain," he said. "And this will be a more fun one to add to the list."