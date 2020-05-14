Elon Musk savagely punches & # 39; Danger! & # 39; Contestant Ken Jennings & # 39; Intelligence for his & # 39; prank arrest & # 39;

WENN / AEDT / Nicky Nelson

SpaceX CEO slaps old & # 39; Danger! & # 39; The champion after the latter suggests that Elon should be arrested for reopening the Tesla factory in Fremont against orders to stay home.

Up News Info –

Elon Musk has been strangely entangled in a social media dispute with ex "Danger!Contestant Ken Jennings. The successful engineer and entrepreneur has been involved in an online exchange with the so-called best-of-all-time champion of the television show after the latter joked at Elon's expense.

It all started when Ken stepped in on Elon's announcement to reopen the Fremont, California factory of his automaker Tesla despite orders to stay home that still apply in the state. Defying the law and authorities, Elon tweeted on Monday, May 11, "Tesla is restarting production today against the Alameda County rules. I will be in line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it be just me." .

Expressing his agreement with Elon's decision, Ken posted a screenshot of Elon's tweet and sarcastically commented, "I can't believe he really agrees with Elon Musk, but he is absolutely right: arrest Elon Musk."

Realizing this, Elon wildly applauded Ken questioning his intelligence. "All other car companies are allowed to make * except * Tesla, you idiot," he responded to Ken's comment, before adding, "No wonder a computer has crushed you the size of a pizza box."

Elon Musk gives the applause back to & # 39; Danger! & # 39; Contestant Ken Jennings for his & # 39; arrest & # 39; joke.

Elon's jab referred to Ken's 2011 performance in "Jeopardy!" man versus machine tournament, during which he was defeated by the IBM Watson supercomputer.

Since then, many have come to Ken's defense, with one hitting Elon's meanness, "the man imagines himself to be a billionaire during a pandemic and choose to pick a champion from a game show at 3:39 AM." Another asked the founder of SpaceX when comparing Ken's brain to the size of a computer: "Why does the size of the computer matter?"

The second commenter added sarcastically in another tweet: "I'm glad you're prioritizing people who criticize you on Twitter instead of taking care of your newborn and girlfriend at 3:30 am. You're such a manly man … Did you find a mirror to watch you flex your pecs after tweeting this?

"This is another lie," another criticized Elon. Someone else also suggested that the actress's ex-boyfriend Amber Heard I was "lying" as I wrote, "Elon, here's a tip. When you lie about something that is easily verified in 2 minutes, it makes people wonder what else you're lying about."