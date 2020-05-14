Ellen DeGeneres is frustrated by "bad" rumors, source says it hasn't been easy

WENN

The daytime talk show host is reportedly struggling to deal with claims by former employees that have discredited her, but is "very grateful to have Portia in his life as a soul mate and soundboard."

Ellen Degeneres she allegedly doesn't handle the "bad" rumors surrounding her well. While she remains silent about the charges brought against her by some former employees, the comedian is struggling to deal with the claims that keep coming and discredit her.

"Ellen is at the end of her rope," reveals a source in a new issue of Us Weekly about how the talk show host is feeling during the day. "She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few enemies. But it's not a fleeting thing, successes keep coming."

The 62-year-old woman reportedly leans on her wife Portia de Rossi and some trusted friends. "Ellen is very grateful to have Portia in her life as a soul mate and a sounding board," says a second source, before adding, "but that doesn't mean it was easy. Her home life is tense right now. .. true friends never ask her to be funny or to tell jokes. They accept her as she is. "

But the rumors don't seem to affect Ellen's TV show ratings. From this, the source considers, "Ellen has been in our homes for so long that it will take much more than a bodyguard and blogger to change the way people feel about her." The source goes on to point out, "Your best response is to just be happy Ellen on the show every day."

Claims about Ellen's alleged bad manners began to surface in March, after the comedian Kevin T. Porter He tweeted that he would donate $ 2 for each story about the 62-year-old television personality. A self-proclaimed former employee said Ellen has a "sensitive nose" and demands that her staff take gum from a bowl outside her office before speaking to her.

Another shared, "A new staff member was told 'every day she chooses someone different to really hate. It's not your fault, just put up with the day and she will be mean to someone else the next day.' They didn't believe it, but it ended up being completely true. "

Later in April, YouTuber Nikkie de Jager aka Nikkie Tutorials Ellen was being "cold and distant" when she appeared as a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"in January. In the same month, Variety reported that the Emmy winner left her in the dark about her jobs and wages during the global crisis.

Sharing a similar story, a bodyguard who was assigned to protect Ellen at the 2014 Oscars accused her of being "cold" and "degrading." Tom Majercak, senior operations manager for security imaging specialists, told Fox News that the "Finding Dory"star" has never taken the time to greet me. "