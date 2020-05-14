Ellen DeGeneres is "at the end of her rope,quot; as "rumors,quot; continue to spin

For almost two decades, Ellen DeGeneres has been dancing with her audience, handing out awards, helping those in need, and wrapping up each episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying, "Be kind to each other." However, in recent weeks, the presenter of the talk show has been criticized for not being as kind as he seems on camera. And, a new report claims that DeGeneres is "at the end of his rope."

According to We weeklyDeGeneres thought the rumor that she was "mean,quot; to the employees and guests of her show was just an exception. But now that the rumors have persisted and gained strength, the 62-year-old is beginning to realize that she may have a bigger problem to deal with.

"Ellen is at the end of her rope," the source admitted. “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few enemies. But it is not a passing thing, the successes keep on coming. "

Rumors of DeGeneres' unfriendly behavior started last month when YouTuber NikkieTutorials (Nikkie de Jager) shared her experience of appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. NikkieTutorials appeared on the show in January, and she described DeGeneres as "cold and distant." The comedian also faced a backlash during the COVID-19 lockdown, for comparing her self-isolation at her $ 27 million mansion to "being in jail."

DeGeneres has also been criticized for how she has treated her staff during the pandemic. According to Variety, no one has contacted the crew in The Ellen DeGeneres Show about their jobs and paychecks. And a former bodyguard described DeGeneres as "cold,quot; and "dehumanizing."

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly once called Steve Jobs to complain about his iPhone: "She only lives in an incredibly privileged bubble." Https://t.co/QFabNxFcNn – andjustice4some (@ andjustice4some) May 12, 2020

Despite all the negative comments and rumors, the ratings of The Ellen DeGeneres Show They have been doing well during the pandemic. A source noted that the comedian has been on television for so long and that people have invited her to their homes for years. Therefore, "it will take much more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change people's opinion of her."

The source also claimed that Ellen DeGeneres is dealing with the "bad,quot; rumors by leaning on his wife Portia de Rossi. The source says that De Rossi is DeGeneres' "soul mate and soundboard,quot;. But that does not mean that this whole situation was easy.



