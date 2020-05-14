Dylan McDermott read Tweets of thirst and they are more twisted than a season of "American Horror Story,quot;

%MINIFYHTML5b437977e4ce262757ce42252648a27418%
%MINIFYHTML5b437977e4ce262757ce42252648a27419%
It's been two weeks since Ryan Murphy Hollywood It appeared on Netflix and quickly became a watch of much.
To celebrate, we had one of the stars of the show, Dylan McDermott, who read thirst tweets and let's just say things get hot:
2]
4]
5]
And there's more where that came from! Watch Dylan's full video below and be sure to watch Hollywood on Netflix!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML5b437977e4ce262757ce42252648a27421%