Dylan McDermott read Tweets of thirst and they are more twisted than a season of "American Horror Story,quot;

<pre><pre>Dylan McDermott read Tweets of thirst and they are more twisted than a season of "American Horror Story"
It's been two weeks since Ryan Murphy Hollywood It appeared on Netflix and quickly became a watch of much.

To celebrate, we had one of the stars of the show, Dylan McDermott, who read thirst tweets and let's just say things get hot:

I still get confused between Dermot Mulroney and Dylan McDermott. If they were together in a movie, my head would explode from sexy confusion

I had my mother watch AHS from the beginning and she says, "If you told me I would see Dylan McDermott's butt, I would have seen it before."

My husband just told me that he's gay to a man and that that man is @DylanMcDermott. I'm not even mad. I fully understand it. #BDE #hotAF

And there's more where that came from! Watch Dylan's full video below and be sure to watch Hollywood on Netflix!

Watch this video on YouTube

