Drake lists his top 5 favorite rappers of all time

Earlier today, Drake turned to his social media account to display a list of the rappers he loves the most. In the past, the Toronto native has claimed to be a great admirer of Pusha-T, but after his enmity, he is unlikely to show respect for T anytime soon.

Anyway, Hot New Hip Hop caught Drake's message earlier today in which he said his favorites were Jay-Z, Lil & # 39; Wayne, The Notorious BIG, Andrew 3000 and another great name. Drake added Hov to the list, but also a mysterious one, Young Tony.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Drake and OVO Hush, also known as Young Tony, have been associated since the early days of their careers. For example, Drake first tweeted about his fellow rapper in early 2010.

In the past, according to Hot Hew Hip Hop, Drake has spoken about Young Tony repeatedly, but has not yet achieved worldwide recognition. Perhaps this scream from Drake will finally give Young Tony the respect he supposedly deserves.

Califate, C4, Mayhem Morearty, Illy, Richie Sosa, Camo, Young Tony, Theo3, Promise … T.O crazier. Playlist in the studio right now !!! – Drizzy (@Drake) December 15, 2010

Drake has been in the media for many more positive reasons for the past year and a half. For example, earlier this year, Drake explained why he finally decided to show the world pictures of his son alongside his little mom, Sophie Brussaux.

During his appearance in Young Money Radio, Drake shared that he loved his son and suddenly realized that he wanted to share him with the rest of the world. Not long after, Drake appeared in the media once again after the release of Kehlani's new album, It was good until it wasn't.

The media reported that Kehlani had spoken to Drake about what the title should have been. When the media pointed to Drake's name, instead of taking credit, Drake flagged the charge and said Kehlani made a "soundtrack,quot; to "life."

Ad

As previously reported, Kehlani worked alongside one of Drake's favorite producers, Boi1da. Boi1da has worked with Drake for years on many of his projects.



Post views:

0 0