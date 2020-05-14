Don't give up on Katy Keene and Green Arrow (yet)

Fear not, Green Arrow and the Canary Islands You can still fly to fight crime on The CW.

In a call announcing The CW's new plan for the 2020-2021 season that sees the network presenting its new and recurring shows for a premiere in January 2021, head of the network Mark Pedowitz He addressed the many projects in limbo, including Green Arrow and the Canary Islands, a spin-off of Arrow, and the Riverdale cleave Katy Keene.

According to Pedowitz, there are active discussions with the studio about Green Arrow and the Canary Islands, which aired as a backdoor pilot in the last season of Arrow. It hasn't been ordered for the series, but Pedowitz said that and The 100 The prequel series are "very much alive." New Green Arrow the series has Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Karkavy Set as leads.