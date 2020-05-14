Don't give up on Katy Keene and Green Arrow (yet)

Fear not, Green Arrow and the Canary Islands You can still fly to fight crime on The CW.
In a call announcing The CW's new plan for the 2020-2021 season that sees the network presenting its new and recurring shows for a premiere in January 2021, head of the network Mark Pedowitz He addressed the many projects in limbo, including Green Arrow and the Canary Islands, a spin-off of Arrow, and the Riverdale cleave Katy Keene.
According to Pedowitz, there are active discussions with the studio about Green Arrow and the Canary Islands, which aired as a backdoor pilot in the last season of Arrow. It hasn't been ordered for the series, but Pedowitz said that and The 100 The prequel series are "very much alive." New Green Arrow the series has Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Karkavy Set as leads.
The state of Katy Keenewhat stars Lucy Hale as the main character and is ending its first season on Thursday May 14, it will depend on the broadcast numbers. Pedowitz said the network has extended its collection option to see how well the show works once it is available to stream in its entirety on The CW and HBO Max digital platforms once the broadcast premieres in late May. . Pedowitz noted that the network is "incredibly satisfied with the creativity,quot; of Katy Keene, but "the linear classifications have been smooth,quot;.
"We would like to see it work a little better," he said.
As to Lost Children series, a project that has been in development with Veronica Mars creator Rob thomas For some time, Pedowitz said he remains interested in the project and that development and production have been implemented.
To learn more about The CW, read what's in store with Riverdaletime jumps here, what's the plan for SupernaturalIt is the last season here and meet the new calendar here.
