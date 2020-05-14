Don Mischer on the importance of live events and how to recover them – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Live events were hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with radical cancellations of festivals, sports, and award shows. Don Mischer is one of dozens of the live events business. During his long career, he has produced / directed dozens of high-profile special event broadcasts from the Oscars and Primetime Emmys to the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, the Obama Inauguration and Super Bowl halftime shows, winning 15 Emmys, 10 DGA Awards and a Peabody Award among many honors. In a column for Up News Info, Mischer talks about the crucial role that live audiences have played in creating some of the most memorable moments in television's special history, and how deeply audiences are missed in the event age. virtual of COVID-19. He also presents his vision of what live events would look like in the foreseeable future (no more seat occupants!), As he is gearing up for the 2020 The Breakthrough Award, still on the way for November, and hopes to lead the Awards Primetime Emmy 2020. through the pandemic.

I feel like I've been lucky enough to earn a living doing something I really love: producing and directing great live events. From the Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies and Super Bowl halftime shows to national events, celebrity specials and stage performances, my life's work has brought moments of shared experiences to homes around the world.

I know for me, it's about reaching people emotionally, creating entertainment that has meaning beyond song, dance and show. But there is a key ingredient necessary to achieve this: a live audience.

I can't imagine Prince's performance of "Purple Rain" on the Super Bowl XLI halftime show without the 90,000 drenched fans singing passionately alongside him in the pouring rain. It was really a moment of conviviality, whether you were in the field, in the stands, in the truck directing it, or looking on a screen in another part of the world.

Prince at the Super Bowl XLI 2017 halftime show in Miami

Amy Sancetta / AP / Shutterstock



Since COVID-19 hit us, many innovative attempts have been made to unite people in spirit, if not in body. Amazing creations of people's homes are available to us in our isolation. One of my favorites is the New York Philharmonic musicians who perform Ravel's "Bolero" from their kitchens, living rooms, and porches. It was wonderful

But for me, there can never be a substitute for a real, live audience. Dr Chris Merrit, a British clinical psychologist who specializes in crowd behavior, recently said: “When we identify with a group and feel part of a shared experience, the psychological benefits of being in a crowd are enormous. A lot of studies show better mood, decreased loneliness, higher self-esteem, and feelings of belonging when we are in a crowd. "

There is a kind of dialogue between an interpreter and the audience. The artist tells a joke, sings a song, or scores a touchdown, and the crowd responds. It is a give and take, a call and an answer. It can be a laugh, a joy, a standing ovation, or even a silence.

Roberto Borea / AP / Shutterstock



When the tattered World Trade Center flag was brought to the Olympic Stadium by New York police and fire officials during the Opening Ceremonies of the Salt Lake Winter Olympics, 80,000 people remained silent. You could hear a pin drop. It was one of the most emotional moments I have ever experienced. Tens of thousands of strangers came together in a deep and powerful way. His was the loudest silence he had ever heard.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken away these kinds of shared emotional experiences. And personally, it has made me realize how valuable those moments are and how easily they can be taken for granted. As Americans, we have a history of facing great challenges together. Whether it is depression, war or national tragedy, we have always connected face to face. In times of struggle we cling to the most universal truth: that we are not alone.

On September 11, 2001, we shared our pain, our tears, and our anger in the presence of others, comforted that our mourning felt omnipresent. Everyone was hurt then. And so we support each other. Today we connect on Zoom, Instagram or Facebook, but we are still alone. This is when I feel the greatest sense of loss.

Having produced and directed live events my entire life, I know first-hand how audiences, fans, and crowds can create energy that flows like an electric current. Is there any more wonderful sound than thousands of strangers bursting out laughing? Or singing their hearts in a melody they can barely carry? Or scream for joy when your favorite player hits a game-winning home run at the bottom of the ninth?

This pandemic is wreaking havoc on our families, jobs, and economy, but also on our collective spirit. The past two months have helped me realize that the most important times to unite are the difficult times.

All pandemics end. It can come in waves and hundreds of thousands can be lost. But eventually there will be a vaccine. This storm will not last forever. Meanwhile, social distancing will prevail. Possibly for years. So we've all started imagining the realities of live entertainment in a COVID-sensitive world.

In live venues there will be trained COVID security teams that will supervise all activity on the floor. The inputs, outputs and audience flow will become very choreographed. The hallways will all be one-way, and all possible routes of entry, movement, and exit will be predetermined. Bathrooms will be a contactless experience, with no toilet handles or levers.

To produce real, live and televised audience events, protocols will also have to change. At awards shows like the Oscars or Emmy's, temperatures will be checked and masks will likely be required as a prerequisite to entry. The number of seats could be reduced by up to 75 percent. Entrances, exits and audience flow will be highly choreographed and monitored by fully trained COVID security teams, not by their regular volunteer volunteers. Seat fillers will become a thing of the past.

Shows may have been routine with at least face-to-face interaction or may have been removed entirely. Instead of a presenter handling an Emmy for a winner, the Emmy could simply magically rise from the floor on its own moving pedestal.

Don Mischer in the backstage of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater L.A. Lives in Los Angeles

Photo by Frank Micelotta / Invision / AP / Shutterstock



Those of us in the entertainment industry have to work through this. Let's find ways to help each other feel less alone, lift our spirits, and bring live audiences back to our entertainment … safely. Sharing laughter, music, emotions, victory, defeat, joy and despair are part of life's journey.

One thing is for sure, when things get better, when musicians and comedians can fill the hallways with songs and laughter, when sports stadiums can allow lifelong fans to return in support of their teams, when friends can meet. and hug one more time. you will feel sweeter than you have ever felt. There is nothing stronger than the connection between people. I look forward to the day when we can celebrate that experience once again.