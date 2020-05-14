Doctors have just discovered another promising coronavirus therapy: BGR

Cedars-Sinai physicians treating severe cases of COVID-19 used a therapy that is generally reserved for patients with muscular dystrophy.

The team provided the patients with cells grown from human heart tissue, helping them to get out of the ventilators. Four of the six coronavirus patients who received the therapy were later discharged.

It is likely to be stem cell therapy, considering the doctors' previous work, and echoes the recent findings of a team in Mount Sinai, New York.

The new coronavirus cannot be killed or stopped with the current medications we have, the WHO said earlier this week. Dr. Anthony Fauci said separately that it is virtually impossible to eradicate the virus. But there are many therapies that can be used to reduce the severity of COVID-19 and shorten the recovery period.

The WHO is studying four or five of the best drugs for the new disease, but there are many new lines of therapy that are regularly discovered. The latter consists of a treatment that is generally administered to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai have given six patients an experimental treatment consisting of cells grown from human heart tissue, according to ABC7. This therapy improved the general condition of all patients, each of whom was seriously ill prior to administering treatment with Hail Mary. Four of them came out of the ventilators and were discharged, while the other two are still in the hospital, but are alive.

Dr. Eduardo Marban and colleagues were using the treatment for patients with muscular dystrophy with heart failure before considering it for COVID-19. The new coronavirus can cause serious damage to the heart, and that may have been the reason why doctors tried this new therapy.

At best, this can only be considered anecdotal evidence, but doctors hope the FDA can approve a larger study that can assess the benefits of the therapy. Doctors have additional doses available in the freezer for research.

"Cells grown from human heart tissue,quot; closely resemble stem cells, although the report does not refer to them as such. This would not be the first time that the use of stem cells would be useful in cases of COVID-19. A few weeks ago, doctors at Mount Sinai reported that they had treated 12 patients using bone marrow-derived stem cells, and the therapy allowed 10 of them to come out of the ventilators. Those doctors also noted that more study is required.

Marban and colleagues detailed the benefits of cardiac progenitor cell injections (cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDC) for patients with muscular dystrophy in February 2018. Cardiosphere-derived cells are stem cells derived from heart tissue.

"We unexpectedly discovered that treating the heart improved the whole body," Marban said at the time. "These basic findings, which have already been translated into clinical trials, rationalize why heart treatment may also benefit skeletal muscle function in boys and young men with Duchenne."

The study showed that stem cells acted not only on heart tissue, but skeletal muscle as well, and that the benefits persisted. "We found that within a few weeks, the injected cells were undetectable," Marban said, "but the benefits persisted for at least three months, leading us to discover that exosomes secreted by the CDC are responsible."

The same type of therapy was probably used to treat patients with COVID-19.

Image Source: John Minchillo / AP / Shutterstock