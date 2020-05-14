Doctor remembers hallucinations while fighting COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML4ea2d39bb12f2fc407be13a6b6b9efba18%

– An Oklahoma doctor who spent three weeks in intensive care fighting COVID-19 says he hardly remembers anything.

Dr. Michael Ward, 71, said he suffered from fever, muscle pain and hallucinations in an ICU bed at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa.

"I remember birds flying in my room," he told KFOR. "I remember petting my dog ​​and I remember people who were no longer living visiting me."

Ward says he probably contracted the coronavirus from a patient who had just returned from Italy. Ward's wife also tested positive for COVID-19.

"It was very difficult to keep smiling because I wanted to cry," she said.

Ward said he is sharing his story to remind Oklahomans to keep their guard up and stay healthy as the state begins to reopen.

"It was the most difficult moment of my life," he said. "I swear you don't want to do what I had to do."

Ward lost 50 pounds and now has a walker. Doctors say it will be at least eight weeks before he recovers.

"I have never been afraid to go to work before, and now I am afraid," he said.