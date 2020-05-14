Doc Rivers says LeBron James "could have been the best soccer player in history,quot;

How many times have you heard the question, "What if LeBron James had chosen football over basketball?"

Even in St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where James was one of the best soccer recruits in the state of Ohio, it was clear that his future lay on hard court. However, his NBA dominance has been so deep since 2003 that even today, at age 35, James has people thinking about what might have been.

So it's for Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who interviewed Austin Rivers on Wednesday and said James "may have been the best football player in history,quot; if he had chosen that route.

"Michael (Jordan) was a super athlete, so was Kobe (Bryant), so was Kawh (Leonard)," Rivers said. "I don't know if there has ever been an athlete like LeBron James in our league. I really believe that if LeBron James had played soccer, he could have been the best soccer player in any position."

Austin Rivers and Doc Rivers agree that LeBron James is the greatest athlete of all time "I really think that if LeBron James had to play soccer, he could have been the best soccer player." (🎥 @uninterrupted ) pic.twitter.com/T48KRneg0z – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 13, 2020

According to this news clip James shared on his Instagram page, he caught 60 passes for 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior (The New York Times reports that he actually caught 61 passes for 1,245 yards and 16 touchdowns; an improvement from his 42 catches. , 820-yard season and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.)

With James standing on a 6-8, 232-pound list, it's easy to see what one of the nation's most coveted high school recruits would have looked like, regardless of position. It stands to reason that James, a native of Akron, Ohio, would probably have gone to the mighty Ohio State if he had chosen soccer as his career choice. James' football career ended the summer before his senior year after he broke his wrist in an AAU game.

In case you're curious to see what James looked like as a soccer player, here are some glimpses of both high school and flag football: