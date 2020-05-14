Disney & # 39; Frozen & # 39; Becomes Broadway's First Long-Term Coronavirus Victim – Up News Info

Disney & # 39; s Frozen It has become Broadway's first long-term victim of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the entire industry. The production, which premiered on March 22, 2018 at the St. James Theater, announced today that it will not be returning when Broadway reopens, whenever possible.

"Today's news should be a practical moment for Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and Congress," said Mary McColl, executive director of the Equity Actors Association. “The arts and entertainment sector drives New York's economy, as it does in cities and towns across the country. Decisions made in the coming days and weeks will shape the future of the arts sector for years to come. Public officials at all levels must think much more boldly about supporting the arts or our entire economy will recover more slowly. "

Frozen, which was open to mostly favorable reviews, had a strong box office performance before closing, not entirely on the Hamilton-Hadestown-Dear Evan Hansen stratosphere, but usually collecting at 80% -90% of the box office potential. During the week just before closing, a slow week for an already scary Broadway-Frozen raised $ 798,610, about 70% of its $ 1.2M potential. However, the fundraiser was somewhat atypical of the show's recent performance, with a figure that reached 98% of potential the previous month alone, and a whopping $ 2,186,427 for the weekend holiday week before the eve of New Year 2019.

Equity sees the closure of the musical as proof that the recent federal HEROES Act that would assist the arts and entertainment sector is not enough as it provides a $ 4 billion emergency in supplemental funds for the National Endowment for the Arts , National Endowment for the Humanities and Corporation for Public Broadcasting, low-interest loans to theaters that do not qualify for NEA funds, restoring the business tax deduction for the purchase of live entertainment tickets and the passage of the Parity Act bipartisan prosecutor for performing artists.

A statement released by Equity notes that in New York City, Broadway attendance is more than 4.6 million more than the 10 professional sports teams in New York and New Jersey combined. The union notes that during the 2018-2019 season, the Broadway industry contributed $ 14.7 billion to the city's economy and supported 96,900 jobs. The National Assembly of State Arts Agencies reports that 7.5% of New York State's gross product is in the arts and culture sector.

Equity cites statistics that the average nonprofit arts assistant spends another $ 31.41 per person, per show beyond the cost of admission, including money spent on restaurants, parking, and even the babysitter. Nationwide, the union notes, spending supports 2.3 million jobs, provides $ 46.6 billion in family income, and generates $ 15.7 billion in total government revenue.

Apart from The work of a soldier and The Heritage – two plays that were nearing the end of their careers when the closing came, and they missed their planned closing nights – only two other Broadway productions have previously announced their cancellations, but both – the Scott Rudin / Barry Diller / David production Geffen's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, and playwright Martin McDonagh Hanged – not yet officially opened when the closing of March 12 arrived.

A host of other previews or upcoming productions have announced postponements, most recently MJ, the Michael Jackson musical Previews will now begin next March, an eight-month postponement announced yesterday by producers.

Immediately after the close, some productions scheduled moves from spring 2020 to fall 2020, announcements that already seem overly optimistic: although the League of Broadway Theater Owners and Producers announced this week that ticket refunds would now cover seats Already purchased through Labor Day – a de facto concession that Broadway will not be open this summer, the likelihood of Broadway reopening anytime before 2021 is growing dimmer.

Both of them Caroline, or change, the revival of the musical Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner starring Sharon D Clarke, and Birthday candles, Noah Haidle's play starring Debra Messing, announced deferrals from its spring 2020 openings to fall 2020, as well as Lincoln Center Theater Flying over the sunset , a new musical by James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Michael Korie that had been in the works when the closing came. The producers of those shows have yet to announce new deferrals.

Most recently, Neil Simon's high-profile Broadway revival Plaza SuiteStarring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker and directed by John Benjamin Hickey, he recently confirmed that he will be postponing his first breakthrough at the Hudson Theater for more than a year, from the original March 13, 2020 to March 19, 2021.

The permanent closure of FrozenHowever, it represents a significant new development in the damage caused to Broadway by the pandemic and the shutdown, the first victim of a show that had been working, working and healthy before COVID-19 hit the city.

