Different charity offers to take Tekashi 9ix9ine money after donation snub

Instagram

Another hunger-relief charity makes an offer for the $ 200,000 donation the controversial rapper originally sent to a nonprofit organization, but it was turned down.

Up News Info –

Tekashi 6ix9ineThe rejected donation of $ 200,000 to the non-profit organization No Kid Hungry will not go to waste after the Los Angeles charity Kooking 4 Kids made an offer for the money.

%MINIFYHTMLbf3f16c012084ca609c6297b46cb40cb19%

The "Fefe" star, who is currently under house arrest as part of her sentence on gang-related charges, wanted to share her post-prison wealth with needy children, after earning a small fortune from merchandise she promoted on Instagram. last week. .

He sent a check for $ 200,000 to No Kid Hungry, which helps struggling families across the United States, but on Tuesday, May 11, 2020, organization officials announced they did not want to partner with Tekashi, his real name. Daniel HernandezBecause "it is our policy to reject funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

%MINIFYHTMLbf3f16c012084ca609c6297b46cb40cb20%

However, according to TMZ, Keith Johnson, CEO of Kooking 4 Kids, a nonprofit organization that supports youth serving 1,600 to 1,800 free meals to children and parents every day, insisted that if the rapper is looking to do a good deed and help eliminate hunger, your efforts should be appreciated.

"If there is someone who wants to help fight hunger in Los Angeles, we welcome them," he said. "How that person wants to live their life is for them to decide."

Tekashi, who has a long list of criminal records, was convicted of organized crime, firearm offenses and drug trafficking in New York last year 2019, and in 2015, pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance.

However, the 24-year-old cannot understand why charity executives will not only use money to do good as he intended.

Ejecting the news online, he was enraged: "@nokidhungry prefers to take food out of the mouth of these innocent children that I have never seen anything so cruel (sic)."

You have yet to reveal how you plan to distribute the money.