Diddy brings the camp home for his kids and fans are here to watch it – Watch the family video

Diddy shared a video on his social media account in which his family is camping. The thing is, they're camping in the backyard!

Check out the surprise Diddy prepared for the family in the video he shared on IG below.

‘New episode of DIDDY + 6,quot; CAMPING WITH THE COMBINES "Watch now!" Diddy captioned his video that he shared on social media.

A follower said: Me I love this! What a great father and such a beautiful family! "And one of Diddy's fans posted this:" I still see Prince sing Acuna Maatta of the Lion King … I love the vibes and all the Love here. "

Many people called Diddy the best father of all, and continued to praise him in the comments.

Someone else said, "That is not camping, it is more luxury camping, while in other news people lose jobs and are about to become homeless."

One commenter said, "I was definitely thinking about this week and I was expecting you to drop an episode … YAAAY," and someone else posted this: "I must give you the father of the year award!" You are the perfect example of what parenthood is and should be. Thank you for showing the world the example. Your children are very blessed. "

Another fan also praised Diddy's action and said, "I love this … and I especially love how young people spend time with their sisters." This will have a big impact on the girls when they start dating. By the way, what's that song called? I know but I forgot. "

Someone else was also in love with this idea and said: this is the kind of Glamping (glamorous camp) that I'm trying to do! I like this! & # 39;

Diddy made the headlines not long ago when he chose Cassie and Kim Porter as his stars while listening to a classic jam.



