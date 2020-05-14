Dianne Feinstein spoke to the FBI about Covid-19 stock sales

%MINIFYHTML3371a62472575fb54c9db20b6413cec317% Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Almost two months after it emerged that several US senators dumped actions At the time of a Senate Health Committee briefing on covid-19 in January, the New York Post reports Senator Dianne Feinstein has been contacted by the FBI regarding the stock transactions in question.

According to a Feinstein spokesman, the senator was first contacted by the FBI about this matter last month, and provided written answers to his questions. According to Feinstein's spokesman, the offices of Senators Kelly Loeffler and James Inhofe, two of the other representatives who threw his actions in January and February, they were also contacted by the FBI. And that's not shocking since on Thursday, the FBI served a search warrant Senator Richard Burr as part of his investigation into his stock transactions. In early February, Burr sold up to $ 1.72 million of his stock portfolio, all while receiving daily intelligence briefings on the progress of the coronavirus as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

%MINIFYHTML3371a62472575fb54c9db20b6413cec318%

According to the Feinstein SpokespersonThe FBI asked the senator questions about her husband's stock transactions during January and February.

"The police asked Senator Feinstein some basic questions about her husband's stock transactions, as I believe all of the offices in the initial story were," said Mentzer. "She was happy to voluntarily answer those questions to make things clear and provided additional documents to demonstrate that she was not involved in her husband's transactions." There have been no follow-up actions on this issue, ”said Mentzer.

the trades in question It took place on February 18, when Feinstein's husband sold $ 1,000,001 to $ 5 million in shares of a biotech company called Allogene Therapeutics. However, originally the senator herself was also under scrutiny for their own transactions. According to Senate records, Feinstein sold $ 500,001 to $ 1 million in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, a few weeks before her husband, on January 31.

I know that wealthy people don't necessarily check their bank accounts and investment portfolios every day, but it certainly seems … questionable to decide to ditch hundreds of thousands of dollars of stock in one day, less than a week after receiving information. about an upcoming pandemic. Certainly eyebrow.