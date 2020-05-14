Detroit police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a wanted suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on the west side of the city.

Police said it happened on Sunday, May 10 at approximately 9:30 p.m. When a 57-year-old black man crossed the Dexter and Joy Rd intersection in his wheelchair. He was fatally hit by a driver in a black Chevy Tahoe. The driver did not stop and continued north on Dexter.

Doctors responded to the scene and stated that the 57-year-old man had died.

Video captured from a nearby Project Green Light Detroit location showed the suspect's vehicle was black with damage to the driver's side headlights and front grill.

The description of the suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

